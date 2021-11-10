ViacomCBS, Twitter Strike Deal for Digital Content Around Live Events, Shows and Franchises

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI perform onstage during the 2021 MTV VMA Awards at Barclays Center.

ViacomCBS and are entering into a multiyear global agreement for digital content tied to live events, popular shows and franchises from ViacomCBS’ brands, including CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount.

As part of the partnership, Paramount+ will host three Twitter watch parties for the streamer’s original series, while tentpole programs will use Twitter’s marketing support and take advantage of the social platform’s brand sponsorship sales rights.

“Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we’re excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere,” said Andrea Wolinetz, ViacomCBS’ svp distribution and business development for streaming and social platforms.

It’s not immediately clear which franchises, events or Paramount+ originals will be involved in the deal, but ViacomCBS and Twitter previously partnered on content around this year’s MTV Video Music Awards and BET Awards to stream pre-show events and red carpet arrivals on Twitter.

With Wednesday’s deal, brands will also have the chance to work with ViacomCBS’ “entire portfolio on a global scale,” according to Jennifer Prince, Twitter’s head of global content partnerships.

“We’re excited to take our strong partnership to a new level,” Prince said. “Through highlights, Twitter Moments, innovative formats and Paramount+ watch parties, Twitter will put users at the center of the biggest moments happening around the world.”