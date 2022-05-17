Vice Media’s Kate Osborn Joins Kaleidoscope Podcast Startup

Vice Media’s Kate Osborn has joined Kaleidoscope, a podcast start-up founded by a former iHeartMedia podcast executive and show host, as the company’s evp and head of podcast development.

Osborn was most recently a vp at Vice Media, where she created the media company’s global audio division and was part of the leadership team at Vice News. Shows under Osborn’s leadership include Chapo (also known as El Chapo), Vice News’ bilingual podcast about the drug kingpin during his trial.

Aside from her work at Vice, Osborn also founded the audio production company Hard Listening Media, which has produced projects with American Public Media, the Center for Investigative Reporting, and Georgetown University and Foreign Policy. Osborn was also formerly a producer at MSNBC, working on shows like The Rachel Maddow Show. She was also a producer on the Netflix original documentary Take Your Pills, which was directed by Alison Klayman.

At Kaleidoscope, Osborn will be tasked with creating original show ideas, reviewing pitches, overseeing productions from beginning to end, and honing the podcast company’s voice and style. Based in New York City, Osborn will report up to Mangesh Hattikudur, Kaleidoscope’s co-founder.