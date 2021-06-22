VidCon 2021: Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner to Return as Featured Creators (Exclusive)

VidCon is back in person this October and creators like Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner and The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld are set to return to the Anaheim convention alongside newcomers including TikTok beauty influencer Abby Roberts, YouTuber BENOFTHEWEEK and TikTok “twinfluencers” The Montes Twins.

Other creators returning to the four-day convention in Anaheim include Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon, VidCon co-founder John Green and YouTubers like Lexi Rivera, William Osman, Leah Ashe and The Sorry Girls, who will participate in a variety of panels, meet-and-greets and other events.

This year’s programming also includes panel discussions and fireside chats with executives from TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, among others, to discuss topics like the growth of e-commerce and technology trends impacting the creator economy.

“VidCon is the must-attend event for the creator economy and we can’t wait to reunite our passionate community of industry executives, creators, and fans in Anaheim this year. This is just a small sample of how VidCon will inspire and inform attendees through insightful discussions, hands-on workshops, and more,” Jim Louderback, the general manager of VidCon, said in a statement.

VidCon will take place in Anaheim from October 21 to 24, with options for attendees to join virtually for key programming and performances. Here’s a look at some of the panels taking place at this year’s event:

Content to Commerce: How Technology Is Inspiring and Transforming the Next Era of Retail

Ray Cao, the managing director of TikTok’s global product strategy and operations, and Jess Richards, the EVP and head of commerce at Havas Media Group, will participate in a panel to discuss the growth of e-commerce, how consumers are looking to non-traditional mediums to replicate in-store shopping and how brands can take advantage of these content-driven experiences.

Investing in the Creator Economy

Andreessen Horowitz partner Connie Chan will share her expertise on innovation and other technology trends happening across the creator economy.

Community and Culture

Community CEO and founder Matt Peltier will discuss how the text messaging platform is allowing brands and public figures to directly engage with their audiences.