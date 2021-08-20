VidCon 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Rescheduled for Next Summer

ViacomCBS has canceled VidCon for the second year in a row due to concerns about the ongoing COVID pandemic, event organizers told The Hollywood Reporter.

The convention, which brings together online creators and fans, was supposed to take place from Oct. 22 to 24 at the Anaheim Convention Center, though event organizers had included tickets for attendees to tune in virtually to key panels and events.

VidCon is still expected to take place next summer from June 22 to June 25 in Anaheim. All ticket holders for the 2021 event will automatically have their tickets transferred to the 2022 event, but attendees can request full refunds through June 3, 2022.

“The recent growth of COVID-19 cases — which puts our youngest fans at heightened risk — coupled with evolving health and safety mandates, restrict us from hosting the inclusive event we all love so much,” VidCon said in a statement to THR. “As a result, we have come to the difficult but right decision to cancel the 11th annual VidCon in Anaheim this October. We look forward to returning to our summer roots next year when we can safely invite everyone to join us in real life.”