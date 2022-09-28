×
VidCon to Host First East Coast Convention Next Year

The annual convention for digital creators will return next summer in Anaheim before heading to Baltimore for the first time.

2022 VidCon
VidCon's 2022 event in Anaheim. David Livingston/Getty Images

VidCon, the annual convention that brings together top digital creators around the world, is expanding its presence to the East Coast with a new event taking place in Baltimore, Maryland, next year.

VidCon Baltimore will occur from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 next year at the Baltimore Convention Center. Much like the flagship event in Anaheim, which will return next summer from June 21 to 24, the Baltimore event will feature panel discussions, meet and greets and live performances for fans, creators and industry executives. Fiona Ridgway, who produced programming and events for VidCon’s virtual offering, will oversee production for the Baltimore expansion.

“We are thrilled to bring VidCon to the east coast for the first time in 2023, allowing us to bring our unique and interactive in-person experience to even more people in the U.S.,” Sarah Tortoreti, VidCon’s svp marketing and communications, said. “Adding Baltimore to our slate allows us to spread the magic of online creators to new audiences that will be inspired and informed through fun and interactive experiences and engaging programming.”

Since being acquired by Paramount — then called Viacom — in 2018, VidCon has expanded into global markets with conventions in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Brazil, the U.K. and Australia. This year’s U.S. event, returning in person to Anaheim after COVID cancellations, brought in around 50,000 attendees across four days and featured creators like Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast), Charli D’Amelio, Marques Brownlee, Kris Collins and Brittany Broski, among many others.

