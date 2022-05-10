Paramount Promotes Two Execs to Oversee VidCon Amid Leadership Shake-Up

Paramount Global has promoted two executives to svp positions overseeing VidCon as the convention’s general manager, Jim Louderback, transitions to an advisory role.

Colin Hickey will be the svp operations at VidCon after serving as its chief operating officer for more than eight years. During that time, Hickey helped broker VidCon’s 2018 sale to Paramount Global (known as Viacom at the time). In his new role, Hickey will report up to Pam Kaufman, Paramount’s president of consumer products and experiences.

Hickey will be joined by Sarah Tortoreti, who has been promoted to svp marketing and communications at VidCon after recently serving as the brand’s vp global marketing and communications. Tortoreti will also report up to Kaufman and help oversee the global expansion of the convention, which brings together top digital talent.

Louderback was first appointed CEO of VidCon in 2017, taking over from VidCon co-founder Hank Green. Following the company’s sale to Paramount, Louderback took on the title of VidCon general manager and svp. With Tuesday’s executive reorganization, Louderback will take a step back to become an adviser.

“Sarah and Colin have exemplified what it means to be leaders as they have continued to build, expand and innovate around the VidCon experience over the last few years,” Kaufman said in a statement. “As Paramount looks to the future of our experiential offerings across the division, Sarah and Colin will be critical to further VidCon’s unparalleled impact on fans, creators and industry experts. We are excited for all the possibilities in continuing the best experience for attendees worldwide.”

VidCon’s U.S. event will take place in Anaheim from June 22 to 25.