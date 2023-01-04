Vimeo to Lay Off 11 Percent of Staff Due to “Uncertain Economic Environment”

Vimeo is laying off 11 percent of its staff amid an “uncertain economic environment,” CEO Anjali Sud said in a message to employees shared publicly on Wednesday.

The latest round of cuts comes roughly half a year after the company last cut about 6 percent of its staff in July. Since then, Sud said that while the video software company has sought to reduce its expenses outside of headcount costs, the firm has “seen a further deterioration in economic conditions, in the form of prolonged geopolitical conflict, rising interest rates, and global recession fears.”

The current round of layoffs will primarily impact staff in departments like sales and research and development, which account for the majority of Vimeo’s overall workforce, according to Sud.

“We are entering 2023 with a more focused strategy to simplify Vimeo, and ultimately, our team size and composition needs to reflect that focus,” Sud said. “This reduction enables us to achieve our growth and profitability goals in a way that is far less dependent on the broader market, putting us in full control of our destiny.”

The video software company employed 1,219 full-time employees as of Dec. 2021, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company was first acquired by Barry Diller’s IAC in 2006 and was later spun off in 2021 to become an independent, publicly traded company in May 2021. As a result, Vimeo — who has in recent years shifted toward a more corporate strategy and counts brands like Rite Aid, Nike, Slack and Gap as clients — does not have the support of a parent company to help weather the economic downturn.

In November, Vimeo reported $108.1 million in revenue during the third quarter and roughly 1.6 million paying subscribers.