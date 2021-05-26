Kelly Marie Tran, David Harbour Among All-Star Cast for Gemma Chan-Produced Vincent Chin Murder Podcast

Hold Still, Vincent, the Gemma Chan-produced podcast about the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, has released all five of its episodes today.

The series from podcast studio QCODE, announced in early April, gets its title from a feature screenplay by Johnny Ngo (CAA, Writ Large) that explores the Asian American civil rights movement that sprang up in the wake of Chin’s killing. Chin, a Chinese American, was beaten to death outside a bar in Detroit by two men who were disgruntled over the loss of American jobs to the Japanese automotive industry. For killing Chin, the two men ultimately each received three years of probation and a $3,000 fine from the Michigan criminal court.

The podcast includes an all-star reading of Hold Still, Vincent, featuring Remy Hii (Crazy Rich Asians Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Chin and Rosalind Chao (Mulan, Better Things) as his mother, Lily. David Harbour and Dane DeHaan will play Chin’s two killers, among other roles. Chan and Kelly Marie Tran will play lawyer Liza Chan and journalist Helen Zia, respectively, who led the community appeal to get the case retried in federal court. Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing) will narrate the script, and Stephanie Hsu, Ki Hong Lee, Tzi Ma, Desmond Chiam, Michael Angarano, Benedict Wong, Garrett Hedlund, Larry Clarke, Luke James, Jessica Henwick, Gillian Jacobs and Karan Kendrick round out the rest of the cast.

The remainder of the podcast will feature John Cho moderating a Q&A with Asian American Education Project co-executive director Stewart Kwoh, sociologist Bianca Mabute-Louie, Georgia NAACP president Rev. James Woodall and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles CEO Connie Chung Joe.

“The Vincent Chin case was a turning point in Asian American history,” Chan tells The Hollywood Reporter. “In this final week of AAPI history month, my fellow producers and I are honored to share Vincent’s story with listeners around the world. I’m grateful and humbled that so many of my friends and peers joined me in bringing this story to life. Their brilliant and moving performances have motivated us even more to see Vincent’s story onscreen. I’m also grateful to John Cho for coming on board to moderate our panels and to our distinguished contributors for their thoughts and insights. Our hope is that we continue to forge alliances in the pursuit of social justice for all.”

Chan, A-Major Media’s Mary Lee and M88’s Phillip Sun produced Hold Still, Vincent alongside Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, QCODE’s Rob Herting and Sandra Yee Ling and Writ Large’s Bash Naran. If Hold Still, Vincent becomes a feature film, brothers Aaron and Winston Tao (CAA, 3 Arts) are attached to direct.