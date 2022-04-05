Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions Teams With Flavourworks for Interactive Live-Action Experience (Exclusive)

Technology and production studio Flavourworks announced on Tuesday a partnership with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions to create an interactive experience titled Lucid.

The project, which is in early development and co-produced by the two companies, is described as a live-action experience that combines a whimsical, whodunit narrative with puzzle-solving gameplay elements to help unravel a mystery that takes place at a mummy re-enactment gone wrong at a mythical antique shop.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Flavourworks on this unique narrative experience,” said Davis and Tennon in a statement. “We are impressed by their TouchVideo tech and how it can unlock new dimensions for highly engaging, dynamic, and interactive content that, outside of video games, transcends what we’ve seen before. Our hope is for Lucid to be accessible for everyone to enjoy, especially mystery fans.”

JuVee will take the lead on creative story decisions, while Flavourworks will lead the creative gameplay and technical elements. Lucid will run 60-90 minutes in length and utilize Flavourworks’ patented TouchVideo technology.

“We see growing demand for responsive media and anticipate streaming platforms will increasingly look to acquire and engage audiences with bundles of linear and interactive content,” said Zachary Slatter, CEO of Flavourworks. “We believe this groundbreaking deal with JuVee Productions can trailblaze a new format that will grab audience’s attention while creating a unique, never-before-seen experience they will enjoy over and over again.”

JuVee was formed in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, while Flavourworks was formed in 2015 by games industry veteran Jack Attridge, whose credits include interactive fiction thriller Erica.