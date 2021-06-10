‘Virginia’ Developer Unveils July Release Date for Latest Narrative Game ‘Last Stop’

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Variable State revealed Thursday that their narrative driven game, Last Stop, will release in July.

The third-person anthology game follows three characters in London whose worlds collide with supernatural forces, prompting them to investigate a mystery. The game is driven by interactive dialogue and features multiple overlapping stories with voice performances from a cast of dozens.

British developer Variable State, owned by Jonathan Burroughs, Terry Kenny and Lyndon Holland, is known for 2016’s Virginia, a silent yet story-driven experience that was nominated for best game and best debut at the 2017 BAFTA’s, among numerous other recognitions.

Last Stop releases July 22 on PlayStation 4 and 6, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

View the new trailer below.