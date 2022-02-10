‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ Mobile Game Will Debut In U.S. This Year

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase announced on Thursday that the new mobile game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will launch worldwide this year for iOs and Android devices.

The immersive free-to-play, massively multiplayer (MMO) game, in which the two companies co-developed and co-published, is the latest title under Portkey Games, a label dedicated to games inspired by J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world. The game was released in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions in September of last year.

Players will begin the story as young witches and wizards who have just received their acceptance letters to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They will learn the magical knowledge required to cast spells and duel other players through increasingly challenging trials.

“With Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, we have worked jointly with NetEase Games to create the most robust multiplayer experience set in the wizarding world and we are very excited to launch the game globally,” said David Haddad, president, Warner Bros. Games. “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened utilizes the best-in-class development and publishing capabilities of both NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Games to bring players a captivating gameplay experience with compelling features, an in-depth collectible card system and beautifully distinct art style.”

Players from the Americas, Europe and Oceana may pre-register for the game on Google Play or at the official website to receive exclusive rewards once the title is released.

View the trailer for the game below.