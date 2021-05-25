Warner Bros. Games Promotes Remi Sklar to SVP, Will Lead PR

Remi Sklar has been promoted to senior vice president, Worldwide Communications and PR for Warner Bros. Games.

In the position, she will lead Warner Bros. Games global communications including corporate initiatives, media, influencer and talent relations, product PR and more. She will report to Johanna Fuentes, head of global communications at WarnerMedia studios and Networks Group.

Previously, Sklar held the position of vp, WW Communications and PR. As a 19-year veteran of Warner Bros., Sklar has contributed to the publisher’s growth by overseeing publicity campaigns for console game launches including the Batman Arkham franchise, Mortal Kombat and the LEGO Games franchise, as well as the Game of Thrones: Conquest and Golf Clash mobile game.

“Throughout my career at Warner Bros., I’ve been incredibly fortunate to support the games business as it was built from the ground up into a key publisher and developer of hit games. My team and I have been able to work on amazing game projects with some of the most talented creators,” said Sklar in a statement. “I’m grateful for this opportunity as we continue to grow and launch new games.”