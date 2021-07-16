The Independent Gamer: Experimental Studio Ghost Pattern Launching Narrative ‘Wayward Strand’ for PlayStation

Experimental Design Studio Ghost Pattern Set to Launch Debut Narrative Game

Australian developer and publisher Ghost Pattern is bringing the interactive story Wayward Strand to PlayStation 4 and 5 next year, as well as Steam.

The game is set aboard an airborne hospital in 1970s Australia, with players taking on the role of a teen journalist, Casey, whose mother is the head nurse on the airship. Casey is asked to spend time in the aged care ward, getting to know the elderly patients and staff as she explores mysteries on the ship.

Along the way, Wayward Strand explores personal themes of care, neglect, friendship, community, infirmity, and death.

Players can interact with many characters on board, such as the eccentric Esther Fitzgerald, a former psychic on call-in radio, and motivational speaker Neil Avery. As Casey interacts with each character, the others continue on with their day, which is the core mechanic of the game.

Wayward Strand is currently being featured at PAX East Online at the PlayStation Indies booth.

3D Action Platformer Blue Fire Launches on PlayStation 4

Argentinian developer Robi Studios and publisher Graffiti Games are launching Blue Fire on PlayStation 4 on July 23 (It is already on Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia).

Players explore a desolate kingdom to discover the hidden secrets of a long-forgotten land.

Indie Publisher Apogee Unveils Two New Games

Apogee Entertainment revealed two new games in its publishing portfolio: the hand-drawn roguelike Below the Stone from developer Strollart, which releases in 2022; and zombie survival shooter Dead Fury, coming in 2023.

Exploration Puzzle Game Doomsday Vault to Release on PC and Switch

Indie studio Flightless will drop Doomsday Vault on Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac via Steam and the Epic Games Store on Aug. 5.

Players take on a mission through a flooded city and ancient pyramids to rescue Earth’s precious plant life. The game features 3D environments and challenging puzzles.

Space Action Roguelike Gravity Oddity Releasing in Summer 2022

From developer Invincible Cat, Gravity Oddity is a space action game heading to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam for PC in the Summer of 2022.

“Designing Gravity Oddity has been creatively fulfilling because I’ve worked directly with my community,” Tim Verrouil, who founded Invincible Cat in 2016, said in a statement. “I asked them what they’d want in a game, and we came up with this concept together. It was tricky to make combat work on walls and ceilings but with their help, I think we’ve made it very enjoyable!”

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas Launching in September

BAFTA-winning U.K.-based developer and publisher Bossa Studios (known for the physics games I Am Bread and the first Surgeon Simulator) announced this week that Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas will launch Sept. 2 on Steam as well as the Windows and Xbox stores.

This is the ultimate edition of the game, with updates and features including revamped character models and user-generated maps. It also has 4K graphics and 60 FPS and will be compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery allowing the best version of the game to be delivered to consoles regardless of generation.

“We’re really delighted to bring Access All Areas to a whole new audience of budding surgeons,” said Sylvain Cornillon, executive producer on Surgeon Simulator 2. “The team has taken everything we’ve learned from launch to create the most hilarious, ridiculous surgery simulator we can imagine. We have a lot of surprises in store, stay tuned for more.”

Fantasy RPG A Township Tale Lands on Oculus Quest

From Australian developer Alta, A Township Tale is an online cooperative multiplayer VR RPG set in a medieval world.

The game combines survival and role-playing elements, tasking up to eight players to band together and explore new terrain. They can choose various professions — blacksmiths, woodcutters, miners, archers, warriors among them — and level up abilities and gear.

A Township Tale is available on Oculus Quest and Quest 2.