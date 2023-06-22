The Weather Channel Gains Network of Storm-Tracking Cameras Through Google Partnership

The Weather Channel is pairing a network of 360-degree video cameras with individual weather stations that will live stream video and collect real-time data.

The Weather Channel is gaining a network of storm-tracking cameras located around the country that will give the channel real-time footage and meteorological data to use in its coverage.

The camera network, which The Weather Channel is calling SkyFX, is a result of parent company Allen Media Group’s ongoing multiyear, multi-platform partnership with Google that began in 2022.

For the SkyFX network, launched in partnership with the Google News Initiative, multiple 360-degree cameras have been paired with individual weather stations in key cities around the U.S., including New York and New Orleans, to collect footage and track related weather data. The footage will be used both in The Weather Channel’s linear and streaming offerings.

“This project exemplifies two key principles of Google and our Google News Initiative: using technology to help people all over the world. SKYFX Camera Network demonstrates how a media outlet can develop a technological concept to provide its users with relevant information, as well as a product that will be used for the benefit and improvement of people’s lives,” Chrissy Towle, the director of news partnerships at Google, said. “We are thrilled to be a part of this project.”

A SkyFX camera in New Orleans The Weather Channel

The camera network will also arrive more than a year after The Weather Channel struck a deal with CBS News to feature Weather Channel correspondents, reporting and mixed reality technology in the broadcaster’s programming.

“The SkyFX Camera Network in partnership with Google News Initiative furthers our mission to keep the public informed and prepared on weather conditions and threats across the country,” Byron Allen, the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, said. “We will continue to innovate and launch new tools that enable us to deliver real-time, critical weather news and information that empowers individuals to take actionable steps to safeguard themselves and their loved ones during severe weather events.”