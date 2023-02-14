Web3 Gaming Company Overlord Inks Animation Deal With Seth Green’s Label, Signs With WME

Overlord, a Web3 gaming company co-founded by Joe Carnell and Dom Smith, has struck a deal with Seth Green’s production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios for an animated show based on characters from the Creepz NFT collection.

The NFT collection was first launched in Jan. 2022 and comes with its own lore involving a mutant lizard trying to take over planet Earth. The so-called Creepz in the collection are other lizards with different skills and strengths; users are encouraged to build out their own army of Creepz to defend against the invasion.

Other expansions include a streetwear brand that the company is positioning to “compete with Supreme” with West Brand Lab. The company has also signed with WME to bring its IP to mainstream mediums like film and TV.

“WME is a huge asset to the Overlord ecosystem through their unrivaled insight, network and strategic minds,” Carnell said in a statement. “Operating under the same thesis and value system is critical and we all look forward to turning Overlord into a leading web3 gaming and entertainment brand together.”

Overlord continues to be managed by ThreeSixZero.