Webby Awards: Apple, Netflix and The Hollywood Reporter Among Nominees

Apple, Netflix, HBO and The Hollywood Reporter are among the nominees for the 27th annual Webby Awards, the awards show that seeks to recognize top online content.
This year, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences received almost 14,000 submissions coming from 70 different countries. Of the organizations nominated, Apple led the pack with a total of 22 nods, followed by MTV with 15, National Geographic and Netflix with 14 each, Audible with 13 and CNN, HBO and The Washington Post with 12 apiece.
THR received a nomination in the diversity, equity and inclusion social video for the February 2022 Blackfamous roundtable featuring Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Larenz Tate and Lynn Whitfield and moderated by THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody.
The Webby Awards will also recognize the podcast company with the most nominations and wins across categories; those in contention are Audible (13 nominations), Wondery (8), WaitWhat (7) and iHeartMedia (5).
See below for a selection of the nominees. Winners will be announced on April 25 and celebrated at an in-person ceremony on May 15 in New York.
Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios
- Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media
- Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment
- Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
- Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Sports, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- Enshrine or Decline? – ESPN
- Today’s Technology, Tomorrow’s Players – LDWW
- Los Angeles Chargers YouTube Channel – Los Angeles Chargers
- No Limits: The Story of the Nation’s Premiere Women’s Basketball Team – Overtime
- Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes – World Surf League
Music, General Video (Video)
- Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music
- Gap Years – Mercury Studios
- Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin
- Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify
- Sublime – Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises
Music, Music Video (Video)
- Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment
- Future – “Wait For U” ft. Drake – Fela
- Muse – “Compliance” – Left
- Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC
- Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment
Sports, General Video (Video)
- The Life of Elite High School Basketball Stars | Team Durant Nike EYBL All Access – Boardroom
- Correct The Internet: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Christine Sinclair – DDB New Zealand Aotearoa
- Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers” – Hirsch Leatherwood
- NFL Explained: Evolution of Broadcast Innovations & Technology – NFL Media
- Chasing Tokyo – Olympic Channel – International Olympic Committee
Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
- Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone
- Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Social Video (Social)
- Couple Reunites 42 Years After Racism Broke Them Up – AARP
- Disability Pride at Lincoln Center with Lakshmee Lachhman-Persad – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
- AAPI Heritage Month – “Hawaiians Unite” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
- You’re Welcome – The Creative Collective NYC
- Blackfamous Roundtable – The Hollywood Reporter
Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)
- #Hanguponit – MRM New York
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
- Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd
- Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
- My BTS Story – YouTube
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)
- Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment
- JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International
- I.T. Squad – MediaCom
- Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix
- #PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK – YouTube
Best Overall Social Presence, Media/Entertainment (Social)
- Game of Thrones – HBO
- HBO Max – HBO Max
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
- National Geographic Social Media – National Geographic
- Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
Best Overall Social Presence, Brand (Social)
- Etsy – Etsy
- Sephora’s Overall Social Presence – Golin
- Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci
- @instagram – Editorial Channel – Instagram Editorial
- NASA Social Media – NASA
Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)
- Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music
- Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR
- Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios
- LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn
- Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)
- AARP TikTok: Gen X ASMR Series – AARP
- W Hotels: Travel with Me – Farrynheight
- Shrimpdaddy Shorts for Tech Deck – Hype Club
- Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit, Inc.
- Travel Diaries – Tastemade, Inc.
Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
- InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith
- Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci
- Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media
- Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty
Sports, General Social (Social)
- Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions – Golden State Warriors
- NBA 2K League Social Channels – National Basketball Association
- Showtime Basketball – Showtime
- Lisa Zimouche – Viral Nation Group
- World Surf League Social Media – World Surf League
Television & Film, Social Video (Social)
- How Tyler Perry Made a Fortune From Nothing – AARP
- Negroni Sbagliato – HBO Max – HBO Max
- Jung Ho-Yeon’s Day in Venice Beach – Instagram Editorial
- Women’s History Month – “How To Triumph Like A Girl” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
- I Like To Watch – Netflix
Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)
- Barack Obama x ATTN: – The Power of Your Vote in 2022 – ATTN:
- LEAD FROM BEHIND – Colorectal Cancer Alliance
- March For Our Lives – March Launch Trailer – MENTALiTY
- The United States of Abortion – The Meteor
- Ukraine War Diaries – UNFPA
TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)
- Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS
- House of the Dragon – HBO
- The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service
- Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaign (Social)
- Altogether Different TikTok – 4creative
- Google – Selma Blair and Andraéa LaVant Partnership – Google
- Pa’ Mi Gente – Meta
- Strands for Trans: Transphobe Takedowns – Terri & Sandy
- You’re Welcome Black History Month Campaign – The Creative Collective NYC
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
- FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple
- Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA
- High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo
- The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress
Best User Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Apple Podcasts – Apple
- Reelgood Streaming Guide – Reelgood
- How We Feel – The How We Feel Project
- Universe: The alternative custom site builder – Universe
- Masters of Scale Courses App – WaitWhat
Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Apple TV app – Apple
- Star Wars App – Disney
- 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS – A fan-first, immersive Olympics experience – NBCUniversal – DTC – Peacock
- Major League Soccer – Phase2
- Audacy App – Work & Co
Best Art Direction, Features (Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Activision Publishing Inc.
- Stray – Annapurna Interactive
- Need for Speed Unbound – Electronic Arts
- SEASON: A letter to the future – Scavengers Studio
- God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio
Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
- AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR
- Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV
- The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal
- Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.
- Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios
Best Branded Podcast or Segment, Features (Podcasts)
- The Perfect Scam – AARP Studios
- Radio Headspace – Headspace
- Spellbound by Sweden – Prime Weber Shandwick
- Are You Sleeping? – Vox Media
- SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR
Best Host, Features (Podcasts)
- The Official Queen Sugar Podcast – ARRAY
- Ologies with Alie Ward – Ologies
- Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me (Radiotopia from PRX) – PRX
- The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy
- The Wire at 20 – Warner Bros. Discovery
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
- All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN
- GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek
- Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast – iHeartMedia
- Take on Tomorrow – PwC Global Corporate Affairs and Communications
- Season 5 of Broken Ground: How Memphis Beat the Odds to Stop a Pipeline – The Southern Environmental Law Center
Best Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)
- The Forgotten Exodus – American Jewish Committee (AJC)
- Rep: A Story About the Stories We Tell – At Your Service
- The Last Outlaws – F+K Media
- Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy – Paramount
- Black Women of Amherst College – WC1 Studios
Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
- Bars and Nuggets – Amazon Music
- Let’s Make A Sci-Fi – CBC
- Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO
- Stealing Superman – iHeartPodcasts
- Last Movie Ever Made: The Don’t Look Up Podcast – Netflix
Scripted (Fiction), General Series (Podcasts)
- All Things Undone – Aileron Films
- The Sandman: Act III – Audible
- Lake Song – Make-Believe Association
- Live From Mount Olympus – Onassis Foundation
- La Cabina Telefónica – Spotify
Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
- DeepMind: The Podcast – DeepMind
- IRL: AI in Real Life – Mozilla
- Chain Reaction – Techcrunch
- Found – Techcrunch
- Vergecast – The Verge
Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy
- The Nocturnists: Conversations – The Nocturnists
- On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media Podcast Network
- SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR
Television & Film, General Series (Podcasts)
- Disney For Scores – Disney Music Group
- Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO
- Keep It – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
- TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies
- The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon – Warner Bros. Discovery
Sports, General Series (Podcasts)
- The Greatest Sports Stories Never Told – Audible
- 30 for 30 Podcasts – ESPN
- The Right Time with Bomani Jones – ESPN, Inc.
- The Draymond Green Show – Hirsch Leatherwood
- All The Smoke – Paramount
