Webby Awards: Apple, Netflix and The Hollywood Reporter Among Nominees

Apple, Netflix, HBO and The Hollywood Reporter are among the nominees for the 27th annual Webby Awards, the awards show that seeks to recognize top online content.

This year, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences received almost 14,000 submissions coming from 70 different countries. Of the organizations nominated, Apple led the pack with a total of 22 nods, followed by MTV with 15, National Geographic and Netflix with 14 each, Audible with 13 and CNN, HBO and The Washington Post with 12 apiece.

THR received a nomination in the diversity, equity and inclusion social video for the February 2022 Blackfamous roundtable featuring Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Larenz Tate and Lynn Whitfield and moderated by THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody.

The Webby Awards will also recognize the podcast company with the most nominations and wins across categories; those in contention are Audible (13 nominations), Wondery (8), WaitWhat (7) and iHeartMedia (5).

See below for a selection of the nominees. Winners will be announced on April 25 and celebrated at an in-person ceremony on May 15 in New York.

Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios

Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment

Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sports, Video Series & Channels (Video)

Enshrine or Decline? – ESPN

Today’s Technology, Tomorrow’s Players – LDWW

Los Angeles Chargers YouTube Channel – Los Angeles Chargers

No Limits: The Story of the Nation’s Premiere Women’s Basketball Team – Overtime

Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes – World Surf League

Music, General Video (Video)

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music

Gap Years – Mercury Studios

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin

Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify

Sublime – Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises

Music, Music Video (Video)

Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment

Future – “Wait For U” ft. Drake – Fela

Muse – “Compliance” – Left

Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC

Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment

Sports, General Video (Video)

The Life of Elite High School Basketball Stars | Team Durant Nike EYBL All Access – Boardroom

Correct The Internet: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Christine Sinclair – DDB New Zealand Aotearoa

Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers” – Hirsch Leatherwood

NFL Explained: Evolution of Broadcast Innovations & Technology – NFL Media

Chasing Tokyo – Olympic Channel – International Olympic Committee

Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone

Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Social Video (Social)

Couple Reunites 42 Years After Racism Broke Them Up – AARP

Disability Pride at Lincoln Center with Lakshmee Lachhman-Persad – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

AAPI Heritage Month – “Hawaiians Unite” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

You’re Welcome – The Creative Collective NYC

Blackfamous Roundtable – The Hollywood Reporter

Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)

#Hanguponit – MRM New York

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd

Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

My BTS Story – YouTube

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment

JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International

I.T. Squad – MediaCom

Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix

#PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK – YouTube

Best Overall Social Presence, Media/Entertainment (Social)

Game of Thrones – HBO

HBO Max – HBO Max

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

National Geographic Social Media – National Geographic

Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop

Best Overall Social Presence, Brand (Social)

Etsy – Etsy

Sephora’s Overall Social Presence – Golin

Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

@instagram – Editorial Channel – Instagram Editorial

NASA Social Media – NASA

Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music

Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR

Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios

LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn

Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix

Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)

AARP TikTok: Gen X ASMR Series – AARP

W Hotels: Travel with Me – Farrynheight

Shrimpdaddy Shorts for Tech Deck – Hype Club

Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit, Inc.

Travel Diaries – Tastemade, Inc.

Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith

Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media

Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty

Sports, General Social (Social)

Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions – Golden State Warriors

NBA 2K League Social Channels – National Basketball Association

Showtime Basketball – Showtime

Lisa Zimouche – Viral Nation Group

World Surf League Social Media – World Surf League

Television & Film, Social Video (Social)

How Tyler Perry Made a Fortune From Nothing – AARP

Negroni Sbagliato – HBO Max – HBO Max

Jung Ho-Yeon’s Day in Venice Beach – Instagram Editorial

Women’s History Month – “How To Triumph Like A Girl” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

I Like To Watch – Netflix

Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)

Barack Obama x ATTN: – The Power of Your Vote in 2022 – ATTN:

LEAD FROM BEHIND – Colorectal Cancer Alliance

March For Our Lives – March Launch Trailer – MENTALiTY

The United States of Abortion – The Meteor

Ukraine War Diaries – UNFPA

TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)

Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS

House of the Dragon – HBO

The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service

Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaign (Social)

Altogether Different TikTok – 4creative

Google – Selma Blair and Andraéa LaVant Partnership – Google

Pa’ Mi Gente – Meta

Strands for Trans: Transphobe Takedowns – Terri & Sandy

You’re Welcome Black History Month Campaign – The Creative Collective NYC

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple

Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA

High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo

The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress

Best User Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

Apple Podcasts – Apple

Reelgood Streaming Guide – Reelgood

How We Feel – The How We Feel Project

Universe: The alternative custom site builder – Universe

Masters of Scale Courses App – WaitWhat

Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)

Apple TV app – Apple

Star Wars App – Disney

2022 WINTER OLYMPICS – A fan-first, immersive Olympics experience – NBCUniversal – DTC – Peacock

Major League Soccer – Phase2

Audacy App – Work & Co

Best Art Direction, Features (Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Activision Publishing Inc.

Stray – Annapurna Interactive

Need for Speed Unbound – Electronic Arts

SEASON: A letter to the future – Scavengers Studio

God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio

Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR

Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.

Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios

Best Branded Podcast or Segment, Features (Podcasts)

The Perfect Scam – AARP Studios

Radio Headspace – Headspace

Spellbound by Sweden – Prime Weber Shandwick

Are You Sleeping? – Vox Media

SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR

Best Host, Features (Podcasts)

The Official Queen Sugar Podcast – ARRAY

Ologies with Alie Ward – Ologies

Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me (Radiotopia from PRX) – PRX

The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

The Wire at 20 – Warner Bros. Discovery

Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN

GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek

Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast – iHeartMedia

Take on Tomorrow – PwC Global Corporate Affairs and Communications

Season 5 of Broken Ground: How Memphis Beat the Odds to Stop a Pipeline – The Southern Environmental Law Center

Best Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)

The Forgotten Exodus – American Jewish Committee (AJC)

Rep: A Story About the Stories We Tell – At Your Service

The Last Outlaws – F+K Media

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy – Paramount

Black Women of Amherst College – WC1 Studios

Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

Bars and Nuggets – Amazon Music

Let’s Make A Sci-Fi – CBC

Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

Stealing Superman – iHeartPodcasts

Last Movie Ever Made: The Don’t Look Up Podcast – Netflix

Scripted (Fiction), General Series (Podcasts)

All Things Undone – Aileron Films

The Sandman: Act III – Audible

Lake Song – Make-Believe Association

Live From Mount Olympus – Onassis Foundation

La Cabina Telefónica – Spotify

Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

DeepMind: The Podcast – DeepMind

IRL: AI in Real Life – Mozilla

Chain Reaction – Techcrunch

Found – Techcrunch

Vergecast – The Verge

Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

The Nocturnists: Conversations – The Nocturnists

On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media Podcast Network

SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR

Television & Film, General Series (Podcasts)

Disney For Scores – Disney Music Group

Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

Keep It – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon – Warner Bros. Discovery

Sports, General Series (Podcasts)