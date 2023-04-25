Webby Awards: SZA Wins Artist of the Year

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has recognized SZA as the artist of the year for her album SOS and her “ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art” as part of the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

SZA will take home the honor that previously went to Megan Thee Stallion during last year’s Webby Awards, which seeks to recognize the best of the internet. Other special honorees for this year’s ceremony include emoji inventor Shigetaka Kurita for the lifetime achievement award; ChatGPT for the breakout of the year award; Bad Sisters creator and star Sharon Hogan for the best actress award; and Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s SmartLess for best podcast of the year.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Tobe Nwigwe, and V Spehar’s Under the Desk News will all receive the Webby’s special achievement award. Category winners include The Hollywood Reporter for the Blackfamous roundtable, Disney’s TikTok account, Spotify for its 2022 Wrapped project, and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand, among others.

“This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it,” Claire Graves, the president of The Webby Awards, said in a statement. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, whose members include Quinta Brunson, Questlove, Samantha Bee, LeVar Burton, Ziwe Fumudoh, Takashi Murakami and Tan France, among others.

The in-person ceremony to celebrate this year’s winners will take place on May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Roy Wood Jr. returns as host.

See the complete list of winners here.