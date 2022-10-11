Webtoon Hires Warner Bros. Veteran Jessica Turner as Senior VP of Marketing (Executive)

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Jessica Turner has been named senior vp of marketing for Webtoon, the mega digital comics platform that is home to series such as Lore Olympus and Eternal Nocturnal.

The new position will consolidate Webtoon various marketing and creative functions under Turner, with creative, digital & partnerships, and performance marketing under Turner’s purview. Turner will report to Ken Kim, CEO of Webtoon Americas.

Known as an international marketing leader with experience across Australia, Europe, and North America, Turner spent the last decade-plus at Warner Bros. Entertainment, where she was vp, brand development & marketing for the global Wizarding World franchise and she is credited in help growing the division, which includes Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, into a global lifestyle brand.

With Turner’s experience in nurturing fandoms and franchises, the hire will help Webtoon further solidify its leadership position as the world’s biggest digital comics platform. Additionally, and equally as important, it will help the company unlock the franchise potential of the company’s biggest intellectual proterty.

“Jess Turner is a world-class marketing executive, with an unmatched combination of analytic thinking, creative energy, and insights into fandom,” said Kim in a statement. “Her unique ability to tap into what fans love and build brands around that powerful connection has made her the best in the business. I’m thrilled to welcome Jess to Webtoon.”

Said Turner: “Webtoon has built something truly special, empowering a new generation of creative voices to share their stories with the world. In a time when comics have never been more popular, I can’t wait to help Webtoon and the incredible creator community find new fans all over the world.”