The Independent Gamer: Puzzle Game ‘Where Cards Fall’ Launching on PC and Nintendo Switch

The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday.

Puzzle Game Where Cards Fall Launches on PC and Nintendo Switch

From Los Angeles-based developer The Game Band and Canadian publisher Snowman (Skate City), Where Cards Fall is an isometric, slice-of-life puzzle game combined with a wordless coming-of-age story that offers dreamlike landscapes and challenging spacial obstacles. The game (which is already out on Apple Arcade) launches on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.

Horror Game Subway Midnight Launches on Steam

Solo developer Bubby Darkstar and Seattle-based publisher Aggro Crab (Going Under) have unveiled Subway Midnight, a horror game out on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The game takes place on a ghost-infested train and features 100 train cars to explore, bizarre puzzles and three different endings.

Community Simulation Game Hokko Life Gets New Update

Swedish developer Wonderscope Games, the solo project of Robert Tatnell, and publisher Team 17 have unveiled a shopping update for their cozy community simulation game Hokko Life.

The update features a city center location — accessible via a short train ride — where players can share their own designs and pick up new creations to add to their Hokko community.

The game launched on Steam Early Access in June.

Hybrid Playformer Launches on PC and Consoles

Publishing label Playtonic Friends revealed that its 2D/3D hybrid platformer from New York-based development studio Fabraz will launch on PC via Steam, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, in addition to Nintendo Switch, on Nov. 4.

The game sees players take on the role of a 1000-year-old demon in a quest to reclaim the throne, and includes physics-driven combat, levels and side quests that focus on replayability.

Life Simulation Game YouTubers Life Launches Digitally and on Consoles

From Barcelona-based game studio UPLAY Online and publisher Raiser Games, YouTubers Life 2 sees players take on the role of an emerging YouTuber in NewTube City.

As well as keeping an eye on what’s trending in order to create relevant content, players can design their home, collaborate with other citizens and even meet well-known YouTubers in the game, such as PewDiePie.

The game has launched on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Content Update for Rogue-lite Shooter Orbital Bullet

German studio SmokeStab and publisher Assemble Entertainment launched a content update for their rogue-lite shooter Orbital Bullet.

Dubbed For Eternity, the update offers the Eternity Tower game mode with 50 challenging stages and rewards to unlock such as skill points and weapon fragments, as well as the Endless Mode where the difficulty increases. There is also a reworked class system and new skins, as well as 30 new enemies.

The game is out now as Early Access on Steam.