White House on Spotify’s Joe Rogan Mess: “There Is More That Can Be Done” to Inform Users

The White House is weighing in on the Spotfiy-Joe Rogan fiasco.

White House press secretary Jen Psaski, in her daily press briefing, was asked by Politico’s Max Tani about Spotify’s decision to add content advisories to podcast episodes that discuss COVID-19 and related issues, such as vaccines.

“This disclaimer, it’s a positive step, but we want every platform to be doing more to be calling out mis- and dis-information, while also uplifting accurate information,” Psaki said. “Ultimately, our view is that it is a positive step, but there is more that can be done.”

“Our hope is that all major tech platforms, and all major news sources for that matter, be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19,” Psaki added. “That certainly includes Spotify.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said over the weekend that it would begin adding disclaimers to podcasts that discuss COVID. That move was made in response to major artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell asking their music to be pulled from the platform in the wake of controversial comments and interviews from Rogan on his popular podcast, which is exclusive to Spotify.

Rogan himself weighed in on Sunday, telling his Instagram followers that he loved Young’s music, and that he would “do my best in the future to balance things out.”

However, Spotify — which is set to report earnings this week — continues to face public pressure around Rogan, with two more artists, Graham Nash and India Arie, saying Tuesday that they would also pull their songs from the platform.

And with the White House weighing in, that pressure is unlikely to subside soon.