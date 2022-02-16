‘The Witcher 3’ Game Director Assembles New Startup Studio Rebel Wolves

Game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, known for The Witcher 3, has assembled a team of fellow industry veterans to form startup studio Rebel Wolves.

The studio aims to approach projects with a team-first mentality and will include developers from games including Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker and Shadow Warrior 2.

Rebel Wolves’ first AAA title (of a planned saga) will be a story-driven, dark fantasy role-playing game for PCs and next-gen consoles, directed by Tomaszkiewicz, who serves as the company’s CEO.

“We want to evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgeable stories and stirring deep emotions, all while working as a tightly knit team united by a shared goal and ambition,” he said in a statement.

The game will written by narrative director Jakub Szamalek (Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3) and built inside the Unreal 5 engine. “In order to create truly great games, we won’t chase trends or numbers,” said Szamalek. “Our goal is clearly defined: to create memorable games, tell moving stories, and evoke visceral emotions. It’s ambitious, true – and I’m glad it is. Art needs ambition. I don’t want to create another game. I want to work on titles people will remember.”

Founders of Rebel Wolves include design director design director Daniel Sadowski, animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2, Capcom Vancouver) and art director Bartłomiej Gaweł (Witcher 1-3).

The studio will be based in Warsaw, Poland with remote workers around the world.

View some teaser art below.