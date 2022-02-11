WME Hires Jellysmack’s Andre Jones as Digital Media Agent (Exclusive)

WME has hired Andre Jones, formerly a partnerships manager at the creator company Jellysmack, as a digital media agent.

Jones, who started in late January and is based in Beverly Hills, has clients including TikTok creators Jack Innanen, Abel Carden and Matthew Nichols. At WME, Jones will help build out platform partnerships and develop digital strategies across the agency’s client roster.

Jones got his start in the mailroom at UTA and later joined CBS in the social media and talent marketing division, where he led campaigns for the 63rd Grammy Awards and The Super Bowl. Jones was also responsible for developing the first official after-party for the Grammys on Twitter Spaces and partnered the NFL with more than 25 creators for campaigns on TikTok.

As an agent, Jones will seek to support the careers of LGBTQ+ creators, as well as those from other underrepresented backgrounds. His hire comes a few months after the addition of Drew Welborn, formerly an executive at the audio and podcast company Stitcher, as an agent in the digital media division.