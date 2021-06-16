WME Signs Nait Jones, Clubhouse Personality and Andreessen Horowitz Partner (Exclusive)

WME has signed Nait Jones, a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz who has become a leading personality on Clubhouse, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Jones, who has over 4 million followers on Clubhouse, hosts The Speakeasy show on the social audio app, a virtual “nightclub and lounge” where followers can listen in to conversations led by Jones and music from DJ Mick Batsyke.

On the show, which has over 54,000 followers, Jones has interviewed guests like MC Hammer, Wesley Snipes, Deepak Chopra and the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.

As a partner at a16z, which led a recent investment round for Clubhouse at a $4 billion valuation, Jones leads the Talent x Opportunity Initiative that helps entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds build their respective businesses.

Prior to joining Andreessen Horowitz, Jones was an executive at the Kauffman Foundation and founded a direct-to-consumer food delivery business in 2011 that connected farmers to consumers.

WME has been zeroing in on talent from Clubhouse in recent months to add to the agency’s roster. In April, WME signed a group of eight friends from New York University who created the viral NYU Girls Roasting Tech Guys comedy show on Clubhouse, where audience members are brought onto the virtual speaker stage to shoot their shot with other listeners in the room.