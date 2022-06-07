WME Hires Misha Vladimirskiy as Agent With Focus on Web3 Artists

WME has brought on Misha Vladimirskiy as an agent specializing in artists in both traditional and Web3 spaces.

Vladimirskiy is the founder of the Filterless Co, a management agency that represents creators and artists working in Web3 and the fine arts. Past work has included partnerships with Levi’s, Uber, Vans and Converse, among others. At WME, Vladimirskiy brings on clients like the artists Apex, Frankynines, Ilse Valfré, Madsteez, Gena Milanesi, Stix and Spencer Guilburt.

Outside of his management work, Vladimirskiy is a photographer best known for his My Own Devices photo series, in which he creates portraits of talent interacting with themselves. The series was featured in The New York Times’ T magazine, and stars like Chelsea Handler, Tove Lo, Wiz Khalifa, Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monáe, Ed Sheeran, Zoe Kravitz and Kehlani have all participated.

Vladimirskiy’s hiring comes as WME has expanded its reach into Web3 projects with the signings of NFT projects like Non-Fungible Heroes and the Bored Ape NFT duo Escapeplan.

Previously from San Francisco, Vladimirskiy will be based in WME’s Beverly Hills office.