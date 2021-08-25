Wondery, Amazon Music Strike Licensing Deal With Tinkercast (Exclusive)

Wondery and Amazon Music have reached an exclusive licensing and ad sales deal with the family-oriented podcast company Tinkercast.

Beginning in September and extending through 2022, Wondery and Amazon Music will have exclusive rights to new and existing podcasts from Tinkercast. The Amazon-owned companies will also have merchandising rights to Tinkercast’s products and will expand the business with new offerings via Amazon Prime.

New Tinkercast shows will be available a week early on Amazon Music and without ads on Wondery+ before releasing wide on all podcast platforms. New shows from Tinkercast will include Who, When, Wow!, which will introduce young listeners to “unsung heroes” in the world, and Flip and Mozi’s Guide to How to Be an Earthling, a “cartoon-for-the-ear” show which will teach kids how to be better caretakers of the Earth and its animals.

“Tinkercast has led the way in engaging the hearts, minds and imaginations of young listeners, creating fun ways to educate and enrich their lives,” Wondery CEO Jen Sargent said. “We are thrilled to partner with the leader in kids and family audio content as we continue to build our slate of content for everyone to enjoy.”

Tinkercast was founded in 2017 by Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas.

“We are beyond proud to have our kids and family content live alongside Wondery and Amazon Music shows and we can’t wait to wow audiences with our new original podcasts through this partnership this fall,” Halpern-Ranzer, the CEO of Tinkercast, said.