Wondery Tops Paid Subscriptions on Apple Podcasts

Wondery’s subscription offering, Wondery+, has topped the list of paid subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, the tech giant revealed for the first time on Thursday.

Apple declined to share specific subscription numbers but said it tracked top paid subscriptions worldwide over the past three months, based on subscriptions to both channels and individual shows. The list was as follows, according to Apple:

1. Wondery+ from Wondery

2. Luminary from Luminary

3. Sword and Scale +PLUS Light from Incongruity

4. TenderfootPlus+ from Tenderfoot TV

5. PushNik from Pushkin Industries

6. QCODE+ from QCODE

7. Imperative Premium Series from Imperative Entertainment

8. Podimo Deutschland from Podimo

9. U Up? from Betches Media

10. The Handoff from CNN

The list of top free podcast channels, which were ranked based on total listeners worldwide and excluded those with a mix of paid and free shows, was led by the New York Times, audiochuck, and the iHeartPodcast Network in the top three slots. Those channels were followed by Barstool Sports, Dateline NBC, ABC News, TED Audio Collective, ESPN, Crooked Media and Ramble.

“Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels launched just a few months ago and already listeners around the world are enjoying spectacular new shows and exclusive benefits from a variety of incredible creators such as Wondery, Luminary, and now Marvel Entertainment,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “Together we are writing the next chapter of podcasting — helping hundreds of millions of listeners find inspiration, connection, and joy while building robust and sustainable businesses with creators worldwide.”

Apple rolled out its paid subscription offering in June with pricing starting at 49 cents per month in exchange for a 30 percent cut during the first year a creator uses paid podcasts and 15 percent for the following years. While creators get access to Apple’s wide reach — Apple Podcasts has 28 million U.S. listeners, according to eMarketer, and is available in 170 countries — podcasters do not have direct access to key subscriber data like contact information.