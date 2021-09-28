Wondery Launches Subscription Podcast Service for Kids and Families (Exclusive)

Wondery, the podcast studio owned by Amazon, is launching an audio subscription service for kids and families on Apple Podcasts.

Wondery+ Kids is separate from Wondery’s premium subscription service, Wondery+, and costs $4.99 a month. Subscribers to Wondery+ Kids will get early access to new episodes of Tinkercast and Wondery Originals like Little Stories Everywhere, Imagined Life Family, Wow in the World and Flip and Mozi’s Guide to How to Be an Earthling.

Subscribers of Wondery+ will still have ad-free access to kids shows, but select Audible Originals like Grandma for President, Highlights Mystery Theater, The Jungle Book: The Mowgli Stories and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Letters From Camp will be available exclusively on Wondery+ Kids.

“There is a significant opportunity in the marketplace for high-quality kids podcasts from trusted creators,” Jen Sargent, the CEO of Wondery, said. “We’re excited to offer parents safe, screen-free, ad-free, entertaining and educational podcasts with our new Wondery+ Kids offering on Apple Podcasts.”

The new podcast subscription service for kids comes a month after Wondery and Amazon struck an exclusive licensing and ad sales deal with the family podcast company Tinkercast as it increases its presence in the kids and family audio space. Wondery, meanwhile, launched its subscription service Wondery+ in May for $4.99 a month alongside the launch of Apple’s subscription offering for podcasts.