×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Wondery to Release Podcasts in Dolby Atmos Format

The Amazon-owned studio is the first company to offer podcasts in the immersive sound format in the U.S., according to Dolby.

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during
Taraji P. Henson hosts the Wondery podcast 'Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound' Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Amazon-owned Wondery revealed on Monday that it will release several of its podcast series in Dolby Atmos, making it the first podcast streaming service in the United States to deliver podcasts in the immersive sound format.

Atmos will be available for select podcasts, starting today, from the subscription service Wondery+ in the Wondery app in 28 countries including the U.S.

Titles now available in the sound format include Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound, a series about the collision of R&B and hip-hop in the late ’80s, hosted by Taraji P. Henson and featuring a Dolby Atmos mix by Chris Jenkins, an Oscar winner for Mad Max: Fury Road, produced in collaboration with Universal Music Group.

Also now available in Atmos are all three seasons of scripted drama Blood Ties, with a cast led by Gillian Jacobs and Christian Navarro; and Gen-Z Media’s family series Iowa Chapman and The Last Dog. Additional upcoming podcasts expected to get the Atmos treatment include weekly series Against the Odds.

“The audio landscape is evolving quickly, and listeners are growing more accustomed to podcasts that push the limits of how stories are told,” said Marshall Lewy, chief content officer of Wondery. “Shows like Blood Ties and Jacked give us the opportunity to leverage Dolby Atmos to showcase the incredible sound design and innovate for our listeners.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad