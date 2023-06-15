Xbox Game Studios’ Top Executive on Hollywood’s Video Games Renaissance and His Hesitation Toward AR/VR

As Microsoft faces legal setbacks to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company’s Xbox games division is still pushing ahead with its in-house studio game releases, including the highly anticipated title, Starfield, that’s set for a September release date. The space-themed epic will be the first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind hit franchises Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, in 25 years and serve as the studio’s first major work since joining Xbox in 2021 as part of a $7.5 billion acquisition.

Leading Microsoft’s in-house gaming division is Matt Booty, who oversees a portfolio of 23 studios and some of the largest franchises in gaming. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Booty following the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend to discuss the video game renaissance happening in Hollywood and his thoughts on emerging technology like AR, VR and cloud gaming.

We love the Hollywood angle here, so I’m thinking about those film and TV adaptations. Starfield could potentially be an easy example. Is something in the works?

I don’t have anything to share around there on Starfield, but I love your point that the worlds that we create in games, the characters that we create … people build entire digital hobbies around and invest hundreds of hours in [them], so it’s cool to see linear media, as we call it, recognize that.

We have our Halo TV series with Paramount; we have season one and we’re shooting season two now. We’ve got the Minecraft movie coming up with Jason Momoa. We just recently announced that we’ve got the Gears of War franchise with Netflix and we hired the writer who was the writer on the Dune movies, [Jon Spaihts], to work on, which is pretty exciting. I take that as a vote of their confidence in the franchise. And then there’s some other things that we’ve got going on as well that I can’t, you know, they’re not public yet, but there’s a lot there.

Hollywood seems to have a renewed appreciation of video game IP, especially with recent successes like The Last of Us and things like that. How has the experience working with studios changed over time? Are they getting involved earlier in the creation process?

I have had the privilege of being in this industry for a while. Prior to coming to Xbox, I was at a place in Chicago called Midway Games. One of the things we made was Mortal Kombat, and obviously, way long ago, there were many movies and even a live action series and an animated series. It did take awhile for the studios to pick up that this was kind of a phenomenon, and I think now we certainly have people that are interested in working with us early and being able to see IP.

The thing for us that’s important, and I think what our game teams would say, is that you have to go prove out the game first before you can go explore movies and TV, right? One of the things about games that’s a little bit different from movies and TV is that we do all of our iteration mostly at the end. If you think about a movie or a TV series, so much happens with the script and treatment, and it’s all done up front, and by the time you’re shooting on stage, you pretty much know what you’re making. Games are very different in that we have to build so much before we even know what we’ve got and before we can start iterating, and so I think our teams just want to make sure that first and foremost, we’ve built a great game, that we’ve found something that resonates with game players. And then that gives us permission to then go and explore, does that IP or is that franchise capable of going on [to be a film or TV show]?

Idris Elba portrays the character Solomon Reed in ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ CD Projekt Red

There’s more traditional Hollywood talent coming into gaming; Keanu [Reeves] and Idris Elba [both have their likeness in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty game]. How does bringing in this more ‘mainstream’ talent factor into how you do marketing and producing?

Anytime we’ve got a high-profile character in a game, somebody that could have voice acting or even a likeness, we certainly spend a lot of time looking at those possibilities.

We don’t have a prescribed approach to that. The studios have a lot of creative freedom to go pursue what they want to do there in terms of how they bring licensed music into the game, how they bring celebrities into the game, how they bring actors into the game, known or unknown. It’s really up to them in the creative process.

What are your thoughts on the expansion into AR, VR? Other studios have been really diving head on into that, but based on the showcase that we saw, that’s feeling more on the back burner [for Xbox].

I think for us, it’s just a bit of wait until there’s an audience there. We’re very fortunate that we have got these big IPs that have turned into ongoing franchises with big communities. We have 10 games that have achieved over 10 million players life to date, which is a pretty big accomplishment, but that’s the kind of scale that we need to see success for the game and it’s just, it’s not quite there yet with AR, VR.

Cloud gaming is a huge advancement for Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios. Different companies have taken different approaches to cloud gaming; [Xbox is] still in beta mode, Playstation/Sony is diving into this as well. But places like Google, for example, they shut down their cloud gaming service. Why do you feel like this is still an avenue that you want to pursue?

For us, to be clear, it is a very, very small market. I’m not even sure you would call it a market yet, in fact. It’s very small usage and very small audience.

How big is the audience?

We’ve got 150 million active players across first-party [games] every month. It’s just not even at that scale. So for us, it’s something that we consider almost more experimental that we’re trying out to see how it works. We just announced it. We’ve signed some great partnerships with NVIDIA and announced some other partnerships. So for us, it comes back to the content, which is really my focus.

My teams have done an awful lot to make sure that we support touch interface and touch first so [the games] can be played on touch-first devices. But again, that content that we’re streaming is our frontline content. We’re not building anything specific for that. I think there’s still a lot of economic issues to work out in terms of the cost as well. So in a weird way, it ties back a bit to your AR/VR question, and it’s something that we feel we need to be up on being involved with the technology. We have some great partners that we’re giving our content to, but for me, it comes back to the content and focusing on things that have scale.

Never say never, but it doesn’t sound like a cloud gaming–specific title or franchise is coming in the future.

There’s a lot of things that can be done when your game knows that there is a central server that’s running in a bigger cloud, there’s gameplay things you could explore. That’s a little bit of our job as first party is to think about what are some of those forward looking experimental things we could do with cloud, but to me, that has more to do with what are the kinds of games you could make if you knew you had access to a lot of computing power that was off of your computer, off a console, as opposed to just a streaming scenario. Those are things that we’re looking at, but I think it’s a broader definition of what cloud gaming can be.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.