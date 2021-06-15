Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Xbox Unveils Full List of Demos Available During Summer Game Fest Event

Among the forty titles is open-world exploration video game 'Sable,' from two-person, London-based developer Shedworks and Swedish publisher Raw Fury.

'Sable'
'Sable' Raw Fury

Xbox has released the full list of upcoming unreleased games that will be available as playable demos during an ID@Xbox event in partnership with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

From June 15 – 21, players will be able to download 40 game demos, many of them still early in development, from independent developers around the world.

Among them is open-world exploration video game Sable, from two-person, London-based developer Shedworks and Swedish publisher Raw Fury.

Another is story-driven adventure game Lake from Dutch developer Gamios, which follows a forty-something woman who returns from the big city in 1986 to deliver mail in her quiet hometown.

Related Stories

David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California.
Business

'Roblox' and 'Genshin Impact' Named Top Grossing Mobile Games in First Quarter

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
TV

'Assassin's Creed' Netflix Series Taps 'Die Hard' Writer to Adapt

All game demos will be available on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles during the specific period.

View the full list below.

A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)

Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Black Book (Morteshka)

Button City (Subliminal)

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

DREAMERS (PlaySys)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

Godstrike (Overpowered)

Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

Lake (Gamious)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games

Mad Streets (Craftshop)

Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

Sable (Shedworks)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad