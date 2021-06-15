Xbox Unveils Full List of Demos Available During Summer Game Fest Event

Xbox has released the full list of upcoming unreleased games that will be available as playable demos during an ID@Xbox event in partnership with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

From June 15 – 21, players will be able to download 40 game demos, many of them still early in development, from independent developers around the world.

Among them is open-world exploration video game Sable, from two-person, London-based developer Shedworks and Swedish publisher Raw Fury.

Another is story-driven adventure game Lake from Dutch developer Gamios, which follows a forty-something woman who returns from the big city in 1986 to deliver mail in her quiet hometown.

All game demos will be available on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles during the specific period.

View the full list below.

A Juggler’s Tale (kaleidoscube)

Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Black Book (Morteshka)

Button City (Subliminal)

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

DREAMERS (PlaySys)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

Godstrike (Overpowered)

Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

Lake (Gamious)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games

Mad Streets (Craftshop)

Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

Sable (Shedworks)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)