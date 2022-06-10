‘Your Rich BFF’ Creator Vivian Tu Signs With WME

Vivian Tu, the financial content creator best known as @yourrichbff on TikTok and Instagram, has signed with WME.

The creator has leveraged her past experience as a trader for J.P. Morgan and a sales partner for BuzzFeed into a new career offering financial literary advice to users on social media, branding herself as the internet’s “rich bff.” Tu has since grown her following to 1.4 million on TikTok and has engaged in partnerships with Nasdaq, Google, Lululemon, Meta and Rent the Runway.

WME will work with Tu to expand her business in areas including TV, podcasts, books and brand partnerships. She joins other TikTok creators signed with WME like Christina “Tinx” Najjar, Michael Le (known as Just Maiko), Sissy Sheridan, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, William White and Taylor Cassidy.

Based in New York, Tu continues to be represented by UNCMMN and HJTH.