‘Your Rich BFF’ Creator Vivian Tu Signs With WME

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Vivian Tu, the financial content creator best known as @yourrichbff on TikTok and Instagram, has signed with WME.
The creator has leveraged her past experience as a trader for J.P. Morgan and a sales partner for BuzzFeed into a new career offering financial literary advice to users on social media, branding herself as the internet’s “rich bff.” Tu has since grown her following to 1.4 million on TikTok and has engaged in partnerships with Nasdaq, Google, Lululemon, Meta and Rent the Runway.
WME will work with Tu to expand her business in areas including TV, podcasts, books and brand partnerships. She joins other TikTok creators signed with WME like Christina “Tinx” Najjar, Michael Le (known as Just Maiko), Sissy Sheridan, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, William White and Taylor Cassidy.
Based in New York, Tu continues to be represented by UNCMMN and HJTH.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez to Serve as National Ambassador for Grameen America to Empower Latina Entrepreneurs
-
The Walt Disney Company
Peter Rice Addresses Disney Exit in Final Staff Memo, Calls Tenure “A Pleasure and a Privilege”
-
The Walt Disney Company
Disney Insiders, Hollywood Execs Stunned at How Bob Chapek Ousted Peter Rice
-
-
Writers Guild of America
Writers Guild East Members Vote in Favor of Plan to Address Digital Media Debate