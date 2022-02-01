YouTube Ad Revenue Tops $8.6B, Beating Netflix in the Quarter

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
YouTube topped Netflix in terms of quarterly revenue, with the Google-owned video platform delivering $8.6 billion in advertising revenue in Q4, the company said Tuesday. For fiscal 2021, YouTube delivered $28.8 billion in advertising revenue.
In the same quarter a year earlier, YouTube delivered $6.9 billion in advertising revenue, underscoring the continued explosive growth of the platform. For comparison, Netflix delivered $7.7 billion in revenue in Q4 in 2021, compared to $6.6 billion a year earlier.
Overall, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported $75.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, and $257.6 billion for the year, with Google search advertising still making up the lions share of revenue.
In a statement, Google CFO Ruth Porat cited a resurgent advertising business for the company’s growth.
“Our fourth quarter revenues of $75 billion, up 32% year over year, reflected broad-based strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity, as well as substantial ongoing revenue growth from Google Cloud,” Porat said in a statement. “Our investments have helped us drive this growth by delivering the services that people, our partners and businesses need, and we continue to invest in long-term opportunities.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
White House
White House on Spotify’s Joe Rogan Mess: “There Is More That Can Be Done” to Inform Users
-
Behind The Screen
Terri Davies to Lead Motion Picture Association’s TPN Content Security Initiative (Exclusive)
-
Paramount Pictures
Lee Rosenthal Named President, Worldwide Physical Production at Paramount, Nickelodeon
-