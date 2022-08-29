×
YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl to Step Down in October

The longtime executive will be succeeded by Mary Ellen Coe on Oct. 3.

Robert Kyncl
Robert Kyncl Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

YouTube’s chief business officer, Robert Kyncl, is stepping down in October, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kyncl will be succeeded by Mary Ellen Coe, currently the president of global customer solutions at Google, on Oct. 3.

Variety first reported Kyncl’s departure.

More to come.

