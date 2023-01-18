YouTube Upgrades to Lincoln Center for 2023 Upfront Presentation

YouTube will return for its second presentation during Upfronts week at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, taking over the longtime home of Disney and during a time slot closely following Netflix’s first advertiser showcase.

David Geffen Hall will be a major upgrade for YouTube’s second Brandcast during Upfronts, which has long been an advertiser marketplace typically dominated by legacy TV networks. Last year, the Google-owned video giant hosted its first presentation at Imperial Theatre in midtown, which seats just under 1,460 people. David Geffen Hall will expand YouTube’s audience capacity to 2,200.

Last year, YouTube Brandcast — which featured performances from Jon Batiste and Lizzo — promoted YouTube Shorts, the company’s TikTok competitor, and live shopping. This year’s presentation is also expected to hone in on Shorts and YouTube TV, which recently nabbed the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

YouTube Brandcast will take place on the Wednesday of Upfronts, May 17, at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an afterparty. The timing may be less ideal for advertisers also attending Netflix’s first Upfront presentation at the Paris Theater, which is happening that same day at 5 p.m. ET and is also followed by an afterparty.

NBCUniversal will kick off Upfronts week on May 15 at Radio City Music Hall. Disney has not yet announced a date or venue for its Upfront presentation, and Paramount Global is skipping the event entirely in exchange for a series of gatherings in April.

Like last year, YouTube will still have a presence at the digital-focused IAB NewFronts with a morning presentation on May 1.