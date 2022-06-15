YouTube Shorts, Taking Aim at TikTok, Hits 1.5B Monthly Viewers

As YouTube’s short-form video platform gains momentum against competitors like TikTok and Reels, more than 1.5 billion users view Shorts content every month, the company said on Wednesday.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai last shared in April that YouTube had 2 billion logged-in users each month, while YouTube Shorts averaged more than 30 billion daily views. The Shorts monthly viewership figures come in contrast to TikTok, which said it surpassed 1 billion monthly active users last September.

The YouTube figures account for logged-in users who have viewed at least one Shorts video on the platform in the span of a month, which doesn’t necessarily differentiate between users who are intentionally seeking out Shorts videos or those who accidentally happen upon them when using YouTube.

According to Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s vp of the Americas, YouTube creators who are uploading both short- and long-form content are seeing “better overall watch time and subscriber growth” compared to those only uploading in one format, though the company did not disclose specific figures.

“Longform content remains the best way for creators to deeply engage and develop long-term relationships with their audiences. But Shorts offer an exciting, new way to be a part of a viewer’s journey and to introduce themselves and their whole portfolio to new audiences,” Walpert Levy said. “This approach is yielding real results.”