Streamy Awards: MrBeast Wins 2021 Creator of the Year

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards honored the best in online video Saturday night.

The event, which streamed exclusively on YouTube, featured digital creator and comedian Larray as maser of ceremonies; special guest Issa Twaimz; presenters Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski and Philip DeFranco; and performers including Ari Lennox, Måneskin, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Christina “Tinx” Najjar.

Going into the night, Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, led the nominations with seven nods. MrBeast ended up picking up two awards, including creator of the year, and tying for the night’s best with Bailey Sarian, Bretman Rock, Mark Rober and The Game Theorists, Matthew Patrick and Justin Kuiper — all who picked up two trophies each.

Bella Poarch took home the coveted breakout creator award.

The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter. MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture, called P-MRC, with Penske Media Corporation.

See the full list of winners, below.

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS

Swoop from Bailey Sarian

Amelie Zilber from Jay Shetty

Remi Cruz from LaurDIY

Jeremy Fielding from Mark Rober

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

Show of the Year: 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

International: Mythpat (India)

Short Form: the cheeky boyos

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator: Bella Poarch

Collaboration: Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus

Crossover: Will Smith

First Person: Yes Theory

Livestreamer: Valkyrae

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series: Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Live Show: Verzuz

Podcast: Dark History

Scripted Series: Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3

Unscripted Series: 30 Days with Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: Ketnipz

Beauty: Bailey Sarian

Comedy: LeendaDong

Commentary: Drew Gooden

Dance: JABBAWOCKEEZ

Documentary: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME • Jeff Wittek

Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Nick DiGiovanni

Gaming: Dream

Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike

Kids and Family: The LaBrant Fam

Learning and Education: Veritasium

Lifestyle: Addison Rae

News: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Science and Engineering: Mark Rober

Sports: Deestroying

Technology: Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton

Editing: Cooking with Lynja – Lynn Davis

Visual and Special Effects: Zach King – Zach King

Writing: The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

Company or Brand

Activision – Call of Duty Endowment

P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT

State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists

Creator

Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe

Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz

Nonprofit or NGO

Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy

Invisible People – Invisible Stories

NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year: Target

Agency of the Year: Portal A

Brand as Creator: SpongeBob SquarePants

Brand Engagement: Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation

Branded Series: Let’s Target Season 3 – Target

Branded Video: Building a Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves

Creator Product: Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK

Influencer Campaign: Tide Super Bowl 2021: It’s Dirtier Than It Looks – Tide

Social Impact Campaign: Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys

