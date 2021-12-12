Streamy Awards: MrBeast Wins 2021 Creator of the Year

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards honored the best in online video Saturday night.
The event, which streamed exclusively on YouTube, featured digital creator and comedian Larray as maser of ceremonies; special guest Issa Twaimz; presenters Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski and Philip DeFranco; and performers including Ari Lennox, Måneskin, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Christina “Tinx” Najjar.
Going into the night, Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, led the nominations with seven nods. MrBeast ended up picking up two awards, including creator of the year, and tying for the night’s best with Bailey Sarian, Bretman Rock, Mark Rober and The Game Theorists, Matthew Patrick and Justin Kuiper — all who picked up two trophies each.
Bella Poarch took home the coveted breakout creator award.
The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Tubefilter. MRC is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture, called P-MRC, with Penske Media Corporation.
See the full list of winners, below.
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Swoop from Bailey Sarian
Amelie Zilber from Jay Shetty
Remi Cruz from LaurDIY
Jeremy Fielding from Mark Rober
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year: MrBeast
Show of the Year: 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
International: Mythpat (India)
Short Form: the cheeky boyos
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator: Bella Poarch
Collaboration: Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
Crossover: Will Smith
First Person: Yes Theory
Livestreamer: Valkyrae
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series: Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Live Show: Verzuz
Podcast: Dark History
Scripted Series: Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
Unscripted Series: 30 Days with Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: Ketnipz
Beauty: Bailey Sarian
Comedy: LeendaDong
Commentary: Drew Gooden
Dance: JABBAWOCKEEZ
Documentary: DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME • Jeff Wittek
Fashion and Style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Nick DiGiovanni
Gaming: Dream
Health and Wellness: Doctor Mike
Kids and Family: The LaBrant Fam
Learning and Education: Veritasium
Lifestyle: Addison Rae
News: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Science and Engineering: Mark Rober
Sports: Deestroying
Technology: Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton
Editing: Cooking with Lynja – Lynn Davis
Visual and Special Effects: Zach King – Zach King
Writing: The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
Activision – Call of Duty Endowment
P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT
State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists
Creator
Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe
Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz
Nonprofit or NGO
Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy
Invisible People – Invisible Stories
NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year: Target
Agency of the Year: Portal A
Brand as Creator: SpongeBob SquarePants
Brand Engagement: Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation
Branded Series: Let’s Target Season 3 – Target
Branded Video: Building a Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves
Creator Product: Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK
Influencer Campaign: Tide Super Bowl 2021: It’s Dirtier Than It Looks – Tide
Social Impact Campaign: Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys
AWARD WINNERS BY CREATOR OR BRAND
30 Days With: Bretman Rock (2) Streamy Awards: Show of the Year, Unscripted Series
Bailey Sarian (2) – Streamy Awards: Beauty, Podcast
Bretman Rock (2) Streamy Awards: Show of the Year, Unscripted Series
Mark Rober (2) – Streamy Awards: Science and Engineering; Streamys Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
MrBeast (2) – Streamy Awards: Creator of the Year; Streamys Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
Target (2) – Streamys Brand Awards: Brand of the Year, Branded Series
The Game Theorists (2) – Streamy Awards: Writing; Streamys Social Good Awards: Company or Brand
100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Brand Engagement
Activision (1) – Social Good Awards: Company or Brand
Addison Rae (1) – Streamy Awards: Lifestyle
Amazon Prime Video (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Branded Video
Amelia Dimoldenberg (1) – Streamy Awards: Indie Series
Beast Philanthropy (1) – Streamys Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
Bella Poarch (1) – Streamy Awards: Breakout Creator
Building A Laser Baby (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Branded Video
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghnan (1) – Streamy Awards: News
Chicken Shop Date (1) – Streamy Awards: Indie Series
Cooking with Lynja (1) – Streamy Awards: Editing
Could You Survive The Movies? (1) – Streamy Awards: Scripted Series
CrankGamePlays (1) – Streamy Awards: Collaboration
Dark History (1) – Streamy Awards: Podcast
Deestroying (1) – Streamy Awards: Sports
Doctor Mike (1) – Streamy Awards: Health and Wellness
DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME (1) – Streamy Awards: Documentary
Dream (1) – Streamy Awards: Gaming
Drew Gooden (1) – Streamy Awards: Commentary
Emmanuel Acho (1) – Social Good Awards: Creator
Food Pantry (1) – Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
Fortnite (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Brand Engagement
Happy Dad Hard Seltzer (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Creator Product
Invisible People (1) – Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
Invisible Stories (1) – Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
JABBAWOCKEEZ (1) – Streamy Awards: Dance
Jay Shetty (1) – Social Good Awards: Creator
Jeff Wittek (1) – Streamy Awards: Documentary
Jimmy Kimmel (1) – Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
Jonna Jinton (1) – Streamy Awards: Cinematography
Justin Kuiper (1) – Streamy Awards: Writing
Ketnipz (1) – Streamy Awards: Animated
Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Social Impact Campaign
LeendaDong (1) – Streamy Awards: Comedy
Leftovers Roulette (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Social Impact Campaign
Let’s Target Season 3 (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Branded Series
Lynn Davis (1) – Streamy Awards: Editing
Markiplier (1) – Streamy Awards: Collaboration
Matthew Patrick (1) – Streamy Awards: Writing
Michael Reeves (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Branded Video
Mrwhosetheboss (1) – Streamy Awards: Technology
Mythpat (India) (1) – Streamy Awards: International
NELK (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Creator Product
NEXT for AUTISM (1) – Social Good Awards: Nonprofit or NGO
Nick DiGiovanni (1) – Streamy Awards: Food
P&G (1) – Social Good Awards: Company or Brand
Portal A (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Agency of the Year
Radhi Devlukia-Shetty (1) – Social Good Awards: Creator
Shirley Raines (1) – Social Good Awards: Creator
SpongeBob SquarePants (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Brand as Creator
State Farm (1) – Social Good Awards: Company or Brand
the cheeky boyos (1) – Streamy Awards: Short Form
The LaBrant Fam (1) – Streamy Awards: Kids and Family
The Try Guys (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Social Impact Campaign
Tide (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Influencer Campaign
Tide Super Bowl 2021: It’s Dirtier Than It Looks (1) – Streamys Brand Awards: Influencer Campaign
Unus Annus (1) – Streamy Awards: Collaboration
Valkyrae (1) – Streamy Awards: Livestreamer
Veritasium (1) – Streamy Awards: Learning and Education
Verzuz (1) – Streamy Awards: Live Show
Vsauce3 (1) – Streamy Awards: Scripted Series
Will Smith (1) – Streamy Awards: Crossover
Wisdom Kaye (1) – Streamy Awards: Fashion and Style
Yes Theory (1) – Streamy Awards: First Person
Zach King (1) – Streamy Awards: Visual and Special Effects
