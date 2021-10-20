YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Leads With 7 Nominations

YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, leads this year’s Streamy Awards as the most-nominated creator, raking in nods in categories like creator of the year and best collaboration.

This year’s nominations are nearly half comprised of first-time nominees. But for the top prize, MrBeast will be defending his title against other well-known talent like Addison Rae, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Poarch, Alexa and Brent Rivera, Avani Gregg and Dream.

Poarch, a first-time nominee, is also recognized in the breakout category, which includes Karl Jacobs, Quenlin Blackwell, the Stokes Twins and Christina “Tinx” Najjar. Past winners have included Chamberlain, MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio.

The crossover category features a mix of names such as Bill Gates, who has 2.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Hailey Bieber, Nick Jonas, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith.

The 2021 Streamy Awards, now in its 11th year, will stream on YouTube in December, with the exact date announced at a later time. The show is produced by Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions.