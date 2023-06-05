Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us’ on YouTube’s List of Top 10 Ads for 2023

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us.'

What makes for a successful commercial on YouTube? It helps to be a streaming service.

On Monday, the Google-owned video platform released its 2023 Ads Leaderboard, which highlights the top 10 ads that have streamed on the platform in the last 12 months.

And just like last year’s list, it helps to have some star power… even better if the brand has recognizable IP.

To that end, YouTube’s most popular ad from the last 12 months belonged to another streaming juggernaut: Netflix. A viral video campaign for Wednesday that brought “Thing” to life in New York garnered more than 38 million views:

But Netflix was not the only streaming service to make the cut: The trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us took the number four spot on the list, garnering more than 24 million views; and Peacock became the first YouTube Shorts ads to make the leaderboard, with a Short featuring Kevin Hart taking the number nine spot with more than 8 million views.

And while some more traditional consumer brand spots made the cut (an Apple iPhone ad held the number three spot, while a Samsung Galaxy phone ad placed sixth), Bulgari also made the list with a star-studded ad directed by Paolo Sorrentino and starring Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

The annual YouTube Ads Leaderboard is released ahead of the Cannes Lions Festival, which sees the advertising community gather in Cannes, France, each June. The 2022 list was filled with celebrities, and Netflix also took a top spot with the trailer for Squid Game.

“This year’s Cannes Ads Leaderboard is packed with a range of creative that exemplifies how the YouTube canvas doesn’t box brands in with formats. There’s incredible diversity in terms of cultural and generational representation as well as production styles and approaches to storytelling,” said Sunny Kwok, creative director for U.S. Creative Works. “Collectively, they make for a great celebration, and the viewership numbers are testament to how great creative can connect with people.”

The full 2023 YouTube Cannes Ads Leaderboard can be viewed here.