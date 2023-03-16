YouTube TV Raises Price for Monthly Subscribers

YouTube TV is increasing its monthly subscription price from $64.99 to $72.99, the company informed subscribers on Thursday.

YouTube last increased the price of its live TV streaming service from $49.99 to $64.99 in 2020 after initially launching in 2017 with a monthly subscription price of $35. Current subscribers will see the price changes beginning on April 18, while new subscribers will begin at the new price points. Those on promotional or trial plans will not see those discounts changed.

As part of the price changes, YouTube is also slashing the price of its 4K Plus add-on from $19.99 a month to $9.99.

“As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service,” the email to subscribers said.

YouTube has struck major licensing and streaming rights deals for its TV service, most notably with the NFL Sunday Ticket. In his first public letter as YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan said YouTube TV will be adding features that will allow users to watch multiple games and better interact with the sports content through comments, chats and polls, among others.