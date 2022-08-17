YouTube and Twitch Streamers Sykkuno, Grace Van Dien Sign With UTA

UTA has expanded its gaming and esports roster with the signing of four YouTube and Twitch streamers, two virtual YouTubers (a.k.a. “VTubers”) and the gaming content studio Fourth Frame Studios.

For the gaming streamers, UTA has signed the YouTube creator known as Sykkuno, who has more than 2.8 million subscribers on the platform. In May, Sykkuno followed a cohort of other popular Twitch streamers — including DrLupo, Myth, Valkyrae, TimTheTatMan and LazarBeam — who left the platform to stream with YouTube Gaming as part of an exclusive deal.

The agency has also signed the VTubers known as Shxtou and Bao, who stream on both YouTube and Twitch using virtual avatars in lieu of showing their real-world faces.

Twitch streamers Miyoung Kim (known as “Kkatamina” online), Lucas Ramos (“Buddha”) and Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien, who livestreams herself on Twitch playing games like Fortnite and Valorant as “BlueFille,” round out the latest group of streamers joining the agency for representation.

And on the production end is Fourth Frame Studios, the LA-based content studio launched earlier this year and led by Femi Okusanya, the former vp content and head of studios for FaZe Clan. Fourth Frame is operated under GameSquare Esports, a publicly traded esports and gaming company based in Toronto.