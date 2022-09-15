×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Zachary Quinto Teaming with James Patterson on Audible Originals Podcast ‘The Method’

The series, described as an original thriller, features an ensemble voice cast of more than 40 performers including Quinto opposite Stephanie Beatriz, Judith Light, Margot Martindale and Lil Rel Howery.

Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto Courtesy of Audible

Zachary Quinto is going method.

The actor has teamed with blockbuster author James Patterson to co-create and executive produce a new Audible Originals podcast series titled The Method. Described as an original thriller, the series will be released exclusively on Audible on Oct. 13.

Written by Patterson with Michael B. Silver, The Method centers on Brent Quill (Quinto), a frustrated actor trying to take his game to the next level. When he learns about the intensive Method acting process, he dives in deep and lands a lead role in a TV series about a brutal serial killer.

Related Stories

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, written and directed by Jordan Peele.
Movie News

Daniel Kaluuya (Sort of, Not Really) Teases 'Nope': "It Has to Be Experienced, Not Described"

Stephanie Beatriz
TV

Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie in Peacock's 'Twisted Metal'

But when the Method’s controversial techniques start to take over Brent’s psyche, the lines between real life and acting begin to blur dangerously. Quinto leads a voice cast will also feature the talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Margot Martindale, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport, Gideon Glick, Ethan Herschenfeld, Adam Lazarre-White, Graham Powell and Silver, the co-writer.

Danya Taymor is directing the series with Audible Studios and Broadway Video teaming on producing duties. The Method is the fifth project to fall under Audible’s exclusive deal with James Patterson following previous audio outings The Coldest Case, Chasing Ghislaine, The Guilty and Daniel X: Genesis.

Quinto has a voice role on Amazon’s Invincible and next stars in Distant, Down Low, He Went That Way and another Star Trek installment.

Stephanie Beatriz Courtesy of Audible

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad