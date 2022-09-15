Zachary Quinto Teaming with James Patterson on Audible Original Thriller ‘The Method’

Zachary Quinto is going method.

The actor has teamed with blockbuster author James Patterson to co-create and executive produce a new Audible Originals series titled The Method. Described as an original thriller, the series will be released exclusively on Audible on Oct. 13.

Written by Patterson with Michael B. Silver, The Method centers on Brent Quill (Quinto), a frustrated actor trying to take his game to the next level. When he learns about the intensive Method acting process, he dives in deep and lands a lead role in a TV series about a brutal serial killer.

But when the Method’s controversial techniques start to take over Brent’s psyche, the lines between real life and acting begin to blur dangerously. Quinto leads a voice cast will also feature the talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Judith Light, Margot Martindale, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport, Gideon Glick, Ethan Herschenfeld, Adam Lazarre-White, Graham Powell and Silver, the co-writer.

Danya Taymor is directing the series with Audible Studios and Broadway Video teaming on producing duties. The Method is the fifth project to fall under Audible’s exclusive deal with James Patterson following previous audio outings The Coldest Case, Chasing Ghislaine, The Guilty and Daniel X: Genesis.

Quinto has a voice role on Amazon’s Invincible and next stars in Distant, Down Low, He Went That Way and another Star Trek installment.