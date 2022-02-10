Zynga’s Rollic Closes Deal for Mobile Game Developer NanoTribe

Mobile game developer Zynga said Thursday that it has closed an acquisition of German-based independent game studio NanoTribe.

Founded in 2017, NanoTribe has previously published games with Zynga’s subsidiary Rollic, an Istanbul-based developer and publisher that the mobile giant acquired in 2020, including Arrow Fest and Cashier 3D, the latter of which has surpassed 33 million downloads worldwide.

The deal will see NanoTribe continue to publish original mobile titles in the hyper-casual space — an accessible genre known for a pick-up-and-play style, that has fueled Zynga’s revenue in recent months — under Rollic’s umbrella.

“The start-up mentality and passion of the team behind NanoTribe is a great match for our path forward at Rollic and we are excited to welcome their titles and talents to our growing family of innovative developers,” said Rollic co-founder Burak Vardal. “Our focus is on building an engaging global portfolio of games and finding great talent whose vision is in-line with our goal to create fun, accessible and engaging content for our users.”

Among Rollic’s’s acquisitions over the past year are ByteTyper, Creasaur Entertainment, Uncosoft and ZeroSumm, all based in Turkey.

Zynga itself agreed to be sold to Take-Two Interactive in a $12.7 billion deal unveiled in January, with that acquisition closing expected before the end of June.