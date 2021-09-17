Zynga Unveils Social Deception Game Exclusively for SnapChat

Mobile gaming giant Zynga on Friday revealed that ReVamp, a multiplayer social deception game, will soon launch in select markets exclusively for SnapChat.

The vampire-themed game, the first of its kind to land on Snap Games — SnapChat’s in-app gaming platform — tasks players with aiming to reveal who the vampire is within a group renovating the rooms of an old mansion.

As team members work on demolition and building, vampire players must avoid suspicion while picking off human players as they complete fake tasks in the house.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Snap to create fun new snackable games that fit seamlessly with their platform’s highly social mechanics,” said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga. “ReVamp reimagines the social deception game genre for Snapchat’s human and vampire players of all skill levels.”

This will be the third title released exclusively for SnapChat, following the multi-game partnership between Snap and Zynga in June of 2020. The first game was Bumped Out, a mini bumper car game where players control customizable vehicles and compete using their BitMoji avatar; followed by the top-down multiplayer shooter Tiny Royale.

“Zynga was one of the first developers to launch a title on Snapchat. Since our partnership began, we’ve been impressed by how their development teams work to define the social gaming space as well as bring fun new game concepts and content creation to our community,” said Pany Haritatos, Snap’s head of Snap Games. “As our games platform continues to grow, titles like ReVamp highlight the platform’s evolution and potential.”

Snap Games was launched in 2019 and features original and third-party titles such as BitMoji Party and Zombie Escape.