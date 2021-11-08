Zynga Unveils ‘Disco Loco 3D’ Game Exclusively for TikTok

Mobile gaming giant Zynga unveiled on Monday that its music and dancing-themed game Disco Loco 3D is entering soft launch in select markets exclusively for TikTok.

Disco Loco 3D is a single-player endless runner game where players collect their own dance moves while challenging their friends and followers and avoiding obstacles on an increasingly challenging catwalk. As well as dancing to funk music, players can enter “fever mode” and use their dance moves to swipe away at objects approaching them.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to reach new audiences across the globe through TikTok’s massive and unparalleled user base. We are thrilled to announce Disco Loco 3D as the first HTML5 title to debut on their platform from an official game studio partner,” said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga.

“Zynga has a rich history of creating games that utilize platforms’ unique user experiences to bring fresh and fun concepts that resonate with players wherever and whenever they get their entertainment.”

This news follows September’s announcement that Zynga was debuting the social deception game ReVamp exclusively for Snapchat.

Founded in 2007, Zynga is known for franchises including Words With Friends — consistently a huge driver of revenue growth — Empires & Puzzles, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Zynga Poker. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with locations in Asia and Europe.