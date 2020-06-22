"I’ve always wanted to change the world through art and that continues to be my goal.”

From the X-Men franchise to Love, Simon and Straight Outta Compton, Alexandra Shipp has established herself across film genres, but the 28-year-old is just getting started. You can see her in the upcoming zany comedy, KUNG FURY 2, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Fassbender and David Hasselhoff. And, right before production shut down for COVID-19, Shipp began shooting Tick, Tick, BOOM, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly anticipated directorial debut, based on the theater musical of the same name.

“I’m staying positive and staying productive,” Alexandra Shipp told The Hollywood Reporter, despite the shut-down. Sets have quietly closed over the last few months as Hollywood observes stay-at-home orders and Shipp is taking this time to focus on self-care. The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the actress over email where she shared the different ways she is approaching this effort, starting with skincare. “I’m a firm believer in a simple but effective skincare regimen. When I find something that actually works to transform my skin, I stick with it and don’t overcomplicate it with multiple steps,” Shipp said. “Lately that’s been SK-II Pitera Essence for me. I recently got it in the SK-II First Experience Kit which came with the essence plus a bonus sheet mask and toner. I’ve been starting my new at-home regimen with a gentle fragrance-free cleanser and the toner, but the essence has really been the game-changer for me - it tackles pretty much all of my skin concerns in one step. I totally see why I’ve heard it referred to as ‘miracle water! It’s so lightweight and natural feeling on my skin, I’ve never seen it so soft and smooth before. After that, a bit of SPF and I’m on my way.”

One glance at Shipp’s glowing complexion and it’s clear this routine has been transformative. For many, the absence of spas and salons during the lock-down has opened up the opportunity for DIY self-care experimentation and Shipp is no different. “I’ve definitely gotten more into my skin-care routine,” she told THR. “When I’m looking for an intensive spa-like treatment, SK-II’s Facial Treatment Mask has been my glow go-to!” While she misses steam saunas, spas and bath houses, after being introduced to the sheet mask, she has found a new way to relax and detox at home.

While radiant, smooth skin helps Shipp feel confident, she emphasizes that real beauty starts from within “Staying mentally and physically healthy is key,” she said. “We’re not only trying to keep ourselves healthy, but those around us.”

Beyond self-care, Shipp has utilized this time at home to fight for social change, using her voice to help educate her fans and eradicate systemic racism. “Professionally, I’d like to do the same,” Shipp said. “I want to tell stories that make people think and empathize. I’ve always wanted to change the world through art and that continues to be my goal.” While acting has always been her passion, she emphasizes telling stories is what is truly meaningful to her.

