There was an air of Central Italy in West Hollywood last Thursday night (10/10), as The Hollywood Reporter threw its annual Power of Style celebration with Brunello Cucinelli, Umbria’s titan of fashion. The evening, hosted by THR editorial director Matthew Belloni and luxury partnerships vice president Alexandra Von Bargen, took place at Cucinelli’s private showroom, a tranquil corner tucked away from the bustle of Sunset Boulevard.

The celebration was a gathering of Hollywood executives and fashion power players, makeup artists and stylists to the stars. In attendance were Andrew Weitz of The Weitz Effect; Dana Asher Levine, The Clothing Therapist; Tanya Gill of ICONHOUSE; stylist Negar Ali Kline; and Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John. Following the welcoming remarks by Belloni and Brunello Cucinelli senior brand relations and marketing manager Francesca Pittaluga, Weitz was treated to a small birthday surprise: a tiramisu cake with golden candles, which set the party in full swing.

As guests sipped fine Italian wines, they were treated to a sneak preview of the Italian luxury label’s spring/summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection. This season, Cucinelli’s quintessential Italian sophistication and fine tailoring were enlivened by the small details — interwoven metallic threads, the subtle sparkle of sequins — and the layering of various textures and hues. Cucinelli, a vocal opponent of “boring grays and tans” takes a more adventurous approach to color: pops of orange for men, and an array of pinks and rusts for women, paired with classic neutrals. The new collection is brighter than in past seasons, and as athleticwear commingled with sports jackets, it struck a balance between playful, sporty, and chic.

For many of these power players, the evening was an introduction to the label’s private showroom, which opened not more than a year ago. Between Cucinelli’s boutiques on Rodeo Drive and in the Palisades, the West Hollywood showroom is “located in a residential neighborhood which has allowed us to re-create a home-like feel that highlights our values of understated luxury,” says Cucinelli. “The private space is intended to be a more personalized way to experience the brand for our top clients and press.” The intimate, exposed-brick space offers private appointments for bespoke tailoring and other custom services, where visits can last for a half-hour to half a day, in which case guests are treated to a chef-designed lunch — all part of what Cucinelli calls “a true Taste of Italian hospitality.”

The light scent of Urbani truffles came wafting from the passed hors d'oeuvres, thanks to West Hollywood restaurant Angelini Osteria. “It’s everyone’s favorite Italian restaurant,” said Jennifer Toti, Director of Operations at Angelini Restaurant Group. Chef Gino Angelini, a native of the Emilia-Romagna, Umbria’s neighbor to the North, channeled the flavors of the region with a fine spread of urchins with lardo, chicken pate with Urbani white truffles, and lobster salad, alongside the wine pairings and dedicated Calvisius caviar bar. The spread was molto bene, to say the least.