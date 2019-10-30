Not since Kobe Bryant sank his last game winning jumper, have Los Angeles Lakers fans been as hyped for a season to start. With superstar big man Anthony Davis suiting up alongside the legendary LeBron James, the Lakers finally have the talent necessary to climb back to the top of the NBA hierarchy and reclaim the throne.

No pro team in the world sees their stands packed with as many A-listers as the Los Angeles Lakers and it’s almost a foregone conclusion that the franchise’s famed courtside seats will be one of the hottest attractions for Hollywood’s brightest stars in the months to come.

To celebrate the start of what hopes to be one of the most exciting Lakers seasons in years, Delta, the team’s official airline, has partnered with the franchise to spread the love of, and access to, Hollywood’s favorite team courtesy of their new collaborative partnership, the Showtime Seat Exchange. Lakers fans who donate their tickets for one of four designated games will receive a Delta flight to anywhere in the country in return. Each game will benefit one of four partnering charitable organizations: After-School All-Stars LA, Bob Hope USO, Junior Achievement of Southern California and KIPP LA Public Schools. By participating, Lakers ticket holders will be giving deserving fans in the LA area an opportunity to watch their favorite team alongside some of Hollywood’s elite talent.

Below, we commemorate the start of a new NBA season and the inaugural year of Delta’s Showtime Seat Exchange program by highlighting a few of the entertainment industry’s most diehard Laker fans:

Salma Hayek

While the Mexican-born star comes from a traditional soccer culture, she has enthusiastically taken on LA’s favorite basketball team as her own. Lakers games are often date nights for Hayek, who can often be seen in attendance alongside her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Leonardo DiCaprio

While many stars like the attention that comes with having premium seats at a Lakers game, the Basketball Diaries star makes futile attempts to go unnoticed while courtside, usually hiding his face under a trademark baseball hat and sunglasses while deflecting attention to one of his famous friends like Toby Maguire, Mark Wahlberg or Kevin Connolly.

However, he can’t help but put his fiery demeanor on display at key moments during Lakers games to the point that Kobe Bryant once told NBA.com that, “He really gets into the game. They’re pretty passionate fans, so that’s always good.”

[IMAGE]

Ice Cube

Few stars rep Los Angeles as hard as Ice Cube and he immortalized his love for the Lakers in his all-time classic hit “It Was a Good Day.” Cube credits the arrival of Magic Johnson for his long-time Laker fandom, telling ESPN the magazine, “It was all Magic. By the time he’s drafted into the league, I’m just starting to understand what basketball was all about, and then he came and won a championship his first year.”

Not only is he a regular alongside the Staples Center sidelines, but the west coast rap legend is also a frequent guest on ESPN and Fox Sports where he serves as an unapologetically vocal advocate on behalf of the purple and gold.

[IMAGE]

Denzel Washington

He may take a more low-key approach than other celebrity fans, but there’s no doubt that this long-time season ticket holder is a Laker lover through and through. While he does catch some flack for wearing a New York Yankees cap while courtside at Staples Center, his frequent presence at games leaves no doubt that he’s a major fan and for one Laker superstar, the feeling is mutual. LeBron claims that Denzel is one of his favorite stars and cites Man on Fire and of course, He Got Game as two of his favorite movies.

[IMAGE]

Jack Nicholson

A lot has changed over the years for the Lakers, but if there’s been one constant from Showtime to the Kobe Era to the reign of King James, it’s that the two-time Academy-Award winner will be watching it all unfold courtside. Unlike those who take a more incognito approach to watching the game, Jack loves to be in the middle of the action, mixing it up with players from both teams.

He’s been there for the good times and the bad, and his support has been as solid as the bronze statues that memorialize Lakers legends in the middle of Star Plaza. It’s for all these reasons and so many more that we declare Jack to be the LA Lakers number one fan.

[IMAGE]

