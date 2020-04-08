Hollywood on Lockdown Portfolio: Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Greenblatt, Jon M. Chu and More From a Social Distance

With productions shuttered and a workforce in quarantine, The Hollywood Reporter's camera captures the industry's new normal from a responsible 30 feet away as everyone from WarnerMedia's chairman to an assistant location manager shelters (and works) at home.

A media executive rallying his staff over WebEx. An editor working around her kids' nap schedules. An assistant location manager filing for unemployment.

In the face of the novel coronavirus, this is life now.

In an attempt to find beauty in the trying period, The Hollywood Reporter enlisted photographer Joe Pugliese to capture all corners of the entertainment industry — from WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt to sound mixer Ana Saldana — from a safe, socially responsible 30 feet away.

"Social distance and in some cases complete isolation changes all of us," says Jamie Lee Curtis, who was photographed at her home with writer-director Christopher Guest and their dog. "Everything we took for granted before seems ephemeral, and the old-school bases — love, nourishment, animal contact, toilet paper — are now essential. Add to that last part music and art and you get a photo essay by Joe of our new collective normal."

***

Producer JASON BLUM

Santa Monica

March 31, 2:50 p.m.

Blum is at home with his wife, writer Lauren Schuker Blum, and two children. There, he spends his days managing calls and prepping upcoming projects, including feature films The Forever Purge, Run Sweetheart Run and Halloween Kills and Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird.

***

Director JON M. CHU with KRISTIN CHU, WILLOW and HEIGHTS

Los Angeles

March 31, 12:10 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians and now-delayed In the Heights director Chu is staying home with his wife, Kristin, daughter Willow (left) and son Heights — along with his suddenly essential gear: "I've got my laptop, my big screen, all my hard drives and my iPad," he says. "It was a little chaotic at first, but I'm settling into a rhythm now."

***

Executive ROBERT GREENBLATT with STEPHEN LOGUIDICE

Hollywood Hills

March 31, 12:49 p.m.

The chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, with partner Stephen Loguidice, is at home prepping the debut of streaming service HBO Max and leading staff meetings via WebEx.

***

Actress MARSAI MARTIN with (from left) LAVON WALSH, CAROL MARTIN, JOSH MARTIN and CYDNI MARTIN

Los Angeles

April 2, 2:34 p.m.

With production halted, Black-ish and Little star Marsai Martin is at home in the Valley with her parents, Carol and Joshua Martin, grandmother Lavon and younger sister Cydni.

***

Editors JAMIE GROSS and DAVID EGAN

Eagle Rock

March 31, 4:28 p.m.

The married editors, whose credits include Game Night and Booksmart, are working from an editing suite and screening room that they built behind their house — while also raising their two young children.

***

Actress ROSA SALAZAR

Glassell Park

April 2, 4:06 p.m.

The Bird Box actress was shooting Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor in Vancouver when the pandemic hit. She was scheduled to begin filming the second season of Amazon's Undone series, but now she's keeping busy making gift baskets for her L.A. community from her home garden.

***

Actors SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN and KENRIC GREEN with son KENRIC

Los Angeles

April 2, 3:14 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery star Martin-Green and her husband, Walking Dead actor Kenric Green, are sheltering in place with 5-year-old son Kenric. In early March, they announced they're expecting a baby girl.

***

Composer BRIAN TYLER

Hollywood Hills

March 31, 3:40 p.m.

The composer behind several Marvel and Fast & Furious films is at his house in the Hollywood Hills with his wife, Sofie. He's working on upcoming projects F9: The Fast Saga, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Clouds from his home studio.

***

Location manager ARTURO GONZALES

Los Angeles

April 1, 9:53 a.m.

An assistant location manager on Media Res' Athena, he is filling his time now with writing and exercise. "I'm just trying to survive," says Gonzales. He recently filed for unemployment.

***

Producer DEBORAH EVANS with children OLIVIA and SHAWN

Leimert Park

April 3, 10:47 a.m.

The co-executive producer on Lena Waithe's BET series Twenties is with her two children at home. From there, she's had to work with her studio and production partners to shut down stages, lay off crew and file insurance claims — all via email and conference calls — on a trio of not-yet-announced projects. "I look forward to being on the other side of this," she says, "where we can come together as a collective group of people, and see the industry thrive again."

***

Recording mixer PAUL MASSEY

Ojai

April 1, 12:39 p.m.

The Oscar-winning recording mixer is sheltering in place in Ojai, where he's at work in his home studio on Netflix’s Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision. Pre-pandemic, he'd been in London, where he mixed upcoming The King’s Man and No Time to Die. “I’ve been going flat-out since I’ve been back,” says Massey, adding that communication with the filmmakers has been fairly smooth, using services such as Skype and internet file-transferring services.

***

Photographer YURI HASEGAWA

Tarzana

April 1, 10:50 a.m.

The photographer, who recently shot Hillary Clinton for a THR cover story, is sheltering in place in Tarzana.

***

Bookings director SHAUN MURDOCK

Glassell Park

March 31, 5:18 p.m.

The Milk Studios bookings director is staying put as his home in Glassell Park, where he's had to hit pause (temporarily) on renting out studio space. Murdock does try to stay in touch with all of Milk's clients, however. "My main priority is to remain connected to everyone as we all try to understand how and when we will be able to resume work," he says.

***

Photographer FRANK OCKENFELS 3 with (from left) BECKETT, COOPER and DIANE OCKENFELS

Tarzana

March 25, 2:02 p.m.

The celebrity photographer isn't doing a lot of shooting these days. Instead, he's stayed focused on organizing his archive and working on art, while at home with his wife and children. "The person who is having the hardest time is my wife," he jokes. "I’m usually gone and my one son is a senior and is always out."

***

Sound mixer ANA SALDANA

Boyle Heights

April 3, 11:19 a.m.

Saldana, now at home in Boyle Heights, works mostly in the documentary space, most recently wrapping a series for Netflix. "I lost five jobs due to COVID," she says.

***

Cinematographer GREIG FRASER with JODIE FRIED and their children

Venice

March 20, 11:03 a.m.

Fraser, who worked on forthcoming films The Batman and Dune, is at home with his wife, Jodie, and their three children. "I'm not working [on my day job] in the slightest way possible," he says. "Of course the brain is always going, but there is nothing to do! So ... I do nothing!"

***

Casting director ANGELA DEMO and screenwriter JUSTIN BRITT-GIBSON with son SYDNEY

Highland Park

April 3, 11:54 a.m.

Demo (Spectacular Now, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) is at home with writer Britt-Gibson and their son. Describing her new normal, with any casting work she had on hold, Demo says: “Safe, thankful and (mostly) sane with this little human … who will probably be driving by the time this is over.” Britt-Gibson has remained busy writing and developing under his deal at Warner Bros. TV.

***

Caterer DESMOND SMITH

Inglewood

April 3, 12:52 p.m.

Smith is sheltering in place in Inglewood, where he is adjusting to a new pace. "It takes a bit of getting used to," he acknowledges. "But I’m very fortunate and blessed to have the time to rest, reflect, reset and assess moving forward what life will be like after this all settles down.”

***

A version of this story first appeared in the April 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.