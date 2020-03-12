1970s-Inspired 'Dracula' Graphic Novel in the Works

“Most people who know my work are aware that I love pulp/exploitation cinema so me doing a book called Dracula, Motherf**ker shouldn’t really surprise anyone,” said De Campi in a statement. “Another thing I wanted to bring to this pulp fantasia was a sensibility from horror anime, with its love of transformation and of the noncorporeal, to push the element of man-as-monster in directions specifically suited to sequential art.”

She continued, “Erica Henderson has been an absolute dream to work with. She brings so, so much to the book, from her expert visual storytelling skills and her experimental, wildly exciting use of color in this story to her appreciation of my Demi Moore jokes. When I saw there’s a nocturne page which is chartreuse silhouettes on a cobalt background, I nearly died, it was so striking. Erica’s so famous from Squirrel Girl so people frequently think of her in terms of her skill with comedy, but seriously, she can do anything.”

The graphic novel is scheduled for release Oct. 7 in comic book stores and Oct. 13 in bookstores.